It's been a busy week for the New York Giants, as they inked new deals with running back Saquon Barkley and left tackle Andre Thomas.

Barkley and the Giants agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million including a $2 million bonus, after the two could not reach a long-term deal. A day later on Wednesday morning, the Giants made left tackle Andrew Thomas the second-highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

Thomas inked a five-year $117.5 million contract with $67 million guaranteed. He's coming off of one of his best seasons as he was named to a second-team All-Pro.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and one of the most improved offensive linemen in the NFL is now under contract for the next seven seasons. Breaking: The #Giants and OT Andrew Thomas have agreed to terms on a 5-year, $117.5M contract extension, per @AdamSchefter.The No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and one of the most improved offensive linemen in the NFL is now under contract for the next seven seasons. pic.twitter.com/nUUaZDTSyA

Many think the contract for Thomas was another slap in the face to Barkley, who the team had a hard time paying this off-season.

With the news of Thomas getting a massive contract extension from the New York Giants, fans couldn't help but feel bad for Barkley:

Kelly Brooks-Muse @_kbm_94 @MySportsUpdate @AdamSchefter @saquon this is how they show you who they truly care about

Iceman @screamin_doggy @MySportsUpdate @AdamSchefter Everybody other than Barkley getting paid

Tommy Dennis @TommyDennis @MySportsUpdate @AdamSchefter Well now we know where Saquon’s money went…

Sharifa Bankz @SharifaBankz @MySportsUpdate @AdamSchefter They about to pay everyone BUT saquon

Shav @shav457 lol they paid everyone except Saquon and it’s hilarious because without his production nobody gets paid twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

NY Giants GM Joe Schoen spoke about Saquon Barkley to the media

Saquon Barkley during Houston Texans v New York Giants

This morning, New York Giants manager Joe Schoen spoke to the media about the recent contracts they have negotiated.

He was asked about Barkley and said that there was a lot of spitballing:

“I respect Saquon, I admire him. I commend Ed Berry and CAA. A lot of communication back and forth, spitballing.

"We came to a landing spot, they came to a landing spot and we weren’t able to bridge the gap. And that’s ok.”

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Giants GM Joe Schoen says, “I respect Saquon, I admire him.” Says he circled back with Barkley’s agents after a long-term deal didn’t come together to see what they could do: “I commend Ed Berry and CAA. A lot of communication back and forth, spitballing” to make a deal happen. pic.twitter.com/gxONnbwLpR

Even though a few of his teammates got extended, it's hard to imagine Barkley not being upset with his short-term contract. His contract is certainly a far cry from the ones signed by Andrew Thomas and Daniel Jones this off-season.

