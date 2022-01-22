Who is Giants' new GM Joe Schoen?

The New York Giants announced Friday morning that they have hired a new general manager, Joe Schoen. The Giants have spent the last week looking for a new general manager after the retirement of Dave Gettleman.

The former general manager has been under scrutiny the last two seasons for his poor decision-making when it came to assembling a competitive team.

With the announcement of a new general manager, it's likely that he will be in on the decision-making of a new head coach for the New York Giants. The team also parted ways with head coach Joe Judge after just two seasons, after the team failed to make any moves forward.

Who is Joe Schoen and how can he improve the New York Giants?

Schoen was seen as the likely hire from die-hard Giants fan base and someone that will bring a new culture and direction to a team that clearly needs it.

Here's what Giants co-owner Steve Tisch had to say about the hiring:

“Joe is the kind of exceptional leader we sought to oversee our football operations. We will do whatever it takes to support Joe’s vision and strategic plan for success. We are excited to begin this next chapter with Joe as our general manager.”-Giants co-owner Steve Tisch

Schoen has been the assistant general manager of the Buffalo Bills since 2017. He worked alongside Bills general manager Brandon Beane, the two creating a Bills roster that broke its 17 year streak of no playoff appearances.

The 42 year-old new general manager got his start in the National Football League as a ticket office intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2000 and has been working his way up over the last twenty-plus years. He also held the position of player personnel with the Miami Dolphins before heading to Buffalo in 2017.

Now that he will be part of the hiring process for the next New York Giants head coaching position, some wonder if Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could now be the front runner. Daboll was interviewed by the New York Giants for the job within the last week.

The New York Giants believe that his experience not only as an assistant general manager but also in analytics, communications and football operations should give him the overall knowledge to rebuild the New York Giants after a tumultuous few seasons.

