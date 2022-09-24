“It’s gonna be Tom Brady in a mask” – NFL fans react to whirlwind Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show developments 

Once the NFL announced their deal with Apple Music, fans were quick to connect the Super Bowl with Taylor Swift. However, conflicting reports have caused fans to go through a rollercoaster of their own. Though Swift might want to perform at the SB halftime show, she might not be able to do so just yet.

Pepsi sponsored the Super Bowl for a decade, making Swift's appearance at the halftime show a problem. Since the pop icon has a deal with Coca-Cola, her performance for a Pepsi-sponsored show wasn't plausible.

Now, reports claim that Swift won't perform at the Super Bowl this season. Fans have had interesting reactions to all the rumors, and are slightly confused about the final verdict. Taylor Swift and the NFL are yet to confirm anything directly.

Overlooking all the uncertainty, fans seem to be having fun with the different rumors. Some fans are waiting for Taylor's performance, while some have their own list of artists they want to see perform at the Super Bowl.

Some users were rational about the situation, aware that the NFL might soon announce the lineup for the show.

While all this is happening, Swift's new album 'Midnights' is set to be released in October, making the Super Bowl an excellent stage for her to perform live.

Why can't Taylor Swift perform at the Super Bowl?

Though Swift is working on her new album, she is also re-recording her older work and releasing it again. As of now, the 32-year-old singer is yet to confirm or deny from her end.

Reports, however, state that Swift is not looking to perform again before her older albums are re-recorded. Not only is she focusing on them, but there could also be some time contraints.

The Super Bowl is easily one of the highlights of the year, complete with grand performances at the halftime show each year. Though Taylor Swift may not perform in 2023, she might be headlining the event by 2024 or 2025. This season's Super Bowl will be held on February 12, 2023.

