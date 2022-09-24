Taylor Swift Super Bowl performance a no go as superstar turns down offer

The possibility of Taylor Swift headlining the Super Bowl came to an end as soon as it was proposed.

After years of being sponsored by Pepsi, the NFL teamed up with Apple Music this week. Upon hearing the announcement, fans and media immediately linked the announcement to Taylor Swift headlining this year's Super Bowl.

Multiple rumors spoke of an upcoming announcement which would feature Swift. With the NFL finale upping its game every year with performances, Swift was the obvious choice to several fans.

The pop icon will be releasing her album 'Midnights' in October. If she were to perform in Glendale, Arizona, at the Super Bowl, fans would likely have experienced her new album live.

However, according to a recent report, Swift will not be performing at the Super Bowl despite being strongly linked with the event.

Did Taylor Swift decline an offer to headline the Super Bowl?

While the NFL inked a deal with Apple Music this week, fans did not take too long to tap Taylor Swift as the headline act for the Super Bowl.

The 32-year-old had a partnership with Coca-Cola, which seemingly prevented her from starring in the halftime show when it was sponsored by Pepsi.

Taylor Swift at World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3

Pepsi sponsored the Super Bowl for a decade, which was when Swift signed with Coca-Cola. With Coca-Cola and Pepsi being direct competitors, Swift's presence at the show was highly unlikely.

Reports this week, however, state that Swift is focusing on re-recording and releasing her albums. During that time, according to TMZ, she is not open to a live performance.

In theory, however, Swift could still headline the show in 2024 or 2025, once she is done releasing her older albums again.

The Super Bowl halftime show has been a highlight over the years, featuring global artists across multiple genres.

For its part, the NFL has taken it upon itself to go one step further with the showstopping event every year. In fact, the league does not cut artists a check for the halftime show, instead opting to cover expenses and production costs.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dre Dre, Kenrick Lamar, and 50 Cent performed at the event in Los Angeles this year, with the LA Rams going on to win the Super Bowl.

The Weeknd wowed fans in 2021, while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined in 2020.

With the season already underway, the Super Bowl announcement should be here soon.

This season's Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on February 12, 2023, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

