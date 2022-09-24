Why are Taylor Swift fans suddenly hyped up about NFL's cryptic 'midnight' Super Bowl halftime show announcement?

The 2022 NFL season has barely begun, and Super Bowl LVII is already making headlines. This time, with Taylor Swift's name in tow. The singer can make a Super Bowl appearance, headlining the event.

Swift will also be releasing her new album 'Mignights' soon, making the NFL announcement even more intriguing for fans.

According to recent reports, Apple Music will be sponsoring the upcoming Super Bowl. The league will no longer work with Pepsi, who sponsored the show for the past decade. The new sponsorship, however, might pave the way for a Taylor Swift-focused halftime show.

Naturally, fans were significantly hyped up over the possibility of a Swift-NFL collaboration. Swift is easily among the biggest names in the business, with her performance at the Super Bowl long overdue.

Why hasn't Taylor Swift performed at the Super Bowl before?

For years, Taylor Swift has been in partnership with Coca-Cola, Pepsi's rival. With the company sponsoring the Super Bowl, it was unlikely that fans would see their pop icon perform at the NFL event.

Taylor Swift World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies, Game 3

With new contracts in place, Swift might finally be able to take the stage. Interestingly, Swift's contract with Coca-Cola began in 2013, the same year Pepsi started sponsoring the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl has gotten bigger every year, making halftime performances an event in its own right. Not only is it a large platform for artists, the show has starred music of all genres.

Rappers like Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dre Dre, Kenrick Lamar, and 50 Cent performed last time, making it one of the most memorable shows. The Weeknd performed in 2021, while Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined the show in 2020.

Fans have been expecting a grand scale from the NFL, and Swift might just live up to the hype. Not only will it make for an iconic stage, but it will also have Swift perform her new songs.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far