Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident in 2021 that resulted in the tragic death of a woman and her dog. The receiver was reportedly traveling at 156 miles per hour while drunk. After seeming to have the world at his feet, his life has been turned upside down.

It was a horrorific scene. Now, two years after the incident, it was announced, per ESPN's Elizabeth Merrill and Anthony Olivieri, that Ruggs is pleading guilty to the charges of DUI resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter.

There are reports that Ruggs is facing between three and 10 years in prison for the incident. NFL fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts, and many aren't happy. One fan stated that the reported sentence for killing the woman is insane.

"Him only Getting 3 to 10 years is insane, legit killed someone."

Others gave their thoughts on the potential verdict. Many were not sure how it could be what is being reported.

It appears that most fans aren't entirely comfortable with the reported three to 10 years in prison, but they are just reports. ESPN stated that the potential sentence could range from a minimum of two to 50 years in prison if Ruggs is convicted.

Henry Ruggs likely to not play in NFL again

Former Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Henry Ruggs III Ordered to Appear In Court Following Fatal DUI Crash

Ruggs was on his way to becoming an NFL star with the Raiders. Despite playing just two seasons, Ruggs showed everything needed to suggest he was going to be a viable option in the passing game.

Henry Ruggs, in two seasons, totaled 921 yards and four touchdowns on 50 catches. Despite all the promise he showed, due to the car accident that took the life of Tina Tintor and her dog, it is unlikely he will ever play in the NFL again.

It is a stark reminder that it doesn't take much for a person's life to be completely changed, and for Ruggs, this is the case, along with Tintor's family and friends.

The scene was shocking. Now it appears that things are moving through the courts and hopefully to a resolution that satisfies all the parties involved.

