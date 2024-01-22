The Buffalo Bills will want to forget January 21, 2024.

On that day, they lost 24-27 in the Divisional Round to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs after Tyler Bass missed a game-tying 44-yard field goal attempt wide right, in a reenactment of the notorious moment from Super Bowl XXV.

After the game, home fans pelted Patrick Mahomes with snowballs as he approached a young fan wearing his jersey. But as it would turn out, they were not yet done. Offensive tackle Donovan Smith later revealed via his X/Twitter account that there was no hot water available when the Chiefs returned to the locker room.

'The Bills Mafia', as they are known, would eventually be condemned for such a petty act.

What did Bills players and coach say after Divisional Round loss?

Another loss to the Chiefs, another seven months or so seeking answers.

That is what the Bills are once again facing after yet another exit before the championship rounds. Josh Allen summarized it best when he said in the postgame press conference that the team was failing too much and too often.

“Losing sucks. Losing to (Kansas City), losing to anybody, at home – sucks. Here, there – it doesn’t matter. I don’t know what else to say," Allen said (via Sports Illustrated).

Safety Jordan Poyer, meanwhile, claimed that the Kansas City defense ultimately proved to be better than theirs (via The Buffalo News):

“We just, defensively, we didn’t make enough plays to help our offense and put them in good field position to help them out.”

Linebacker AJ Klein also thought whatever adjustments they made ultimately proved to amount to little. He said (via The Buffalo News):

“They just on the run game a few plays a few good throws and catches by Mahomes and receivers."

While refusing to blame injuries (most notably to linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Tre'Davious White), head coach Sean McDermott noted that the team wanted to be as healthy as possible ahead of the game.

He still sees himself and Allen lasting at least another year.

“I’m confident in this team. I’m confident in Josh. We have to continue to grow," he said (via NFL.com).

With the loss, the Bills will hold the 28th overall pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft.