Gisele Bundchen stole the show when she attended the 2023 Met Gala without former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel looked stunning on “fashion’s biggest night” after finalizing their divorce in October 2022.

Her feather cape and white Chanel gown might signify that she is ready to spread her wings after ending her 13-year marriage with Brady. It was also her tribute to the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the inspiration behind this year’s Met Gala theme.

But with Gisele Bundchen as gorgeous as ever, NFL fans on Twitter quickly reminded Brady of what he had lost.

rover @ASTERl327 @PopBase tom brady fumbled with this one @PopBase tom brady fumbled with this one

maddie @reallyboringtbh @PopCrave when u finally are freed from tom brady @PopCrave when u finally are freed from tom brady

caio @livstrying @PopCrave she looks so happy without her footballer husband yass @PopCrave she looks so happy without her footballer husband yass

Dais @thegoodolddais Seriously she looks like divorcing Tom Brady is the secret to eternal youth #MetGala Seriously she looks like divorcing Tom Brady is the secret to eternal youth #MetGala https://t.co/Hlow1pAx6z

Tom Brady moves on after splitting with Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady first attended the Met Gala as a couple in 2008. Their last attendance together was in 2019, when Bundchen wore a pink dress while Brady had a maroon velvet tuxedo. But after their divorce was finalized in October 2022, Brady might not return to the Met Gala for a while.

But the three-year NFL Most Valuable Player is enjoying life after retiring from football for good. He will trade the football for the microphone as he is set to join the FOX Sports NFL broadcast as a color commentator. Brady signed a ten-year, $375 million contract for his new role but will join the booth in the fall of 2024.

He recently went on a beach vacation with his family and some close friends like Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski. While a video of him playing beach football generated rumors of another NFL comeback, Gronkowski comically stated that Brady is done playing football for good.

He is also spending more time with his children. Brady took his children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, on a skiing trip and shared their adventures on Instagram.

Aside from spending quality time with friends and family, Tom Brady will also focus on his business ventures like TB12 Sports and the Brady Brand. He even posted a photo of himself modeling the clothing brand’s underwear line.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner also watched his niece, Maya, play softball for UCLA. He posted a selfie with his niece after UCLA defeated Arizona State.

As Gisele Bundchen starts a new chapter in his life, so will Tom Brady. After 23 NFL seasons, he gets to take it easy and catch up on the things he missed. He said it best during an interview with FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd.

The six-time All-Pro and 15-time Pro Bowler said:

“You know, decompression is important. You’re on this really kinda crazy treadmill-slash-hamster wheel for a long time. Loving the moment, loving the journey at the same time. It’s a daily fight just like you do.

“It’s gonna be a great opportunity for me to take some time to really certainly become great at my FOX broadcasting job which I’m looking forward to. But also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy.”

It will be interesting to see him in the booth when the time comes.

