NFL fans vilify Antonio Callaway after Cowboys WR gets arrested in Miami - “First-round talent, undrafted brain”

By Lawrence Andrew Fernandez
Modified Jun 06, 2023 04:01 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys released Antonio Callaway after getting arrested for driving with a suspended license. (Image credit: Erik Drost/Wikipedia)
The Dallas Cowboys have released wide receiver Antonio Callaway following a recent arrest. Callaway encountered trouble due to an outstanding warrant related to driving with a suspended license, as reported by FOX Sports 640's Andy Slater.

Cowboys WR Antonio Callaway was arrested in Miami on Saturday for an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended license, according to Fox Sports 640’s Andy Slater trib.al/dj48Mfc

This development brought out these reactions from the NFL’s Reddit community.

The Cowboys brought in Tyron Johnson to replace Antonio Callaway. They also gave wide receivers Lynn Bowden and N’Keal Harry opportunities to make the active roster.

A Summary of Antonio Callaway’s Problematic NFL Career

Antonio Callaway's NFL career has been marred by various off-field issues. He has been involved in incidents such as using a stolen credit card, possessing marijuana, and driving with a suspended license. In 2018, he paid fines for the license violation, although the drug charges were dropped.

Callaway faced a four-game suspension in 2019 for violating the league's substance abuse policy and was subsequently released by the team due to tardiness to practices and meetings. He joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in 2020 but served a three-game suspension and had it extended by four more games. Although he made it to the active roster briefly, he was eventually relegated back to the practice squad.

In 2021, Callaway briefly signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but was waived with an injury designation, leading to an injury settlement. The Cowboys then signed him to their practice roster and later a reserve/futures contract in January 2022.

Despite his off-field troubles, Callaway had shown promise early in his career. The Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he played 16 games during his rookie season, recording 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns. However, his production declined in subsequent seasons, and he has not caught a regular-season pass since 2020.

During his time with the Cowboys, Callaway was vying for a spot in a receiving corps that includes CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup. However, he did not participate in the last two organized team activities.

