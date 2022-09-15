"Please just go away and spend time with the family that is probably mad at you" - NFL fans urge Tom Brady to listen to wife Gisele Bündchen amid rift rumors 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady started his 23rd season in the NFL with a win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, this could be his final season in the league. Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, is reportedly unhappy that he decided to play this season.

Rumors of a rift have been circulating for weeks now, with many concerned it could be serious. The topic has made its way onto every social media platform. Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the quarterback playing this season.

Many fans want the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to retire:

Others are giving suggestions as to how Tom Brady should retire from the league:

For context, Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis retired at halftime during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Two of the 2018 NFL season.

Tom Brady called it a career this offseason in February, only to announce his return 40 days later in March. In an interview with Complex magazine, the Buccaneers quarterback said he talked to his family, including his wife, and said it was fine to play another NFL season:

"I decided to talk with my family and I said, 'I think I wanna do this one more time if you guys will support that. My wife was so supportive of it and she said, 'Look, I want you to be happy. I want you to enjoy it and go out there and win.'"

Brady added in the interview:

"Ultimately, that's why I came back, to win. There's only one reason to play for me at this point in my career. And that's to win."

Gisele Bündchen's concerns for Tom Brady in the 2022 season

Super Bowl LV

In an interview with Elle magazine, the supermodel expressed her concerns about her husband and playing football:

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Prior to the start of the season, Bündchen reportedly left the family home in Tampa to travel to Costa Rica. Hopefully, whatever the trouble, the two will get through it together.

With all this on his mind, Tom Brady will also be preparing for the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup away to the New Orleans Saints. This will be as tough a game as any for Tampa Bay, as they lost twice to the Saints last season.

In a highly anticipated game, it will be interesting to see if the Buccaneers can come out on top, or if New Orleans will finish Week 2 at 2-0.

