Brian Flores' case gets stronger as two more  NFL coaches file racial discrimination lawsuits against the league

The NFL and its teams are facing more charges of racial discrimination from two former black head coaches.

Former NFL coach Steve Wilks and NFL assistant coach Ray Horton joined former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in a discrimination lawsuit.

Wilks, who was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018, alleges that the team only hired him as a "bridge coach," knowing that they had no intention of making him a head coach in the NFL.

The following year, the Cardinals hired former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach. Kingsbury had no experience as an NFL head coach.

Wilks also went after general manager Steve Keim for making poor decisions, including having a DUI back in 2018, but unlike Wilks, Keim was allowed to keep his job. However, having a DUI could be considered a fireable offense.

Wilks also alleges that Keim was allowed to work during his brief suspension for DUI.

Wilks was quoted in The New York Times as saying:

“Like Brian and Ray, I did not make the decision to join this lawsuit based on what it could potentially cost me in my own career,” Wilks said in a statement, per the Times. “Instead, this decision was made to help pave the way for the next generation of talented minority coaches and executives to finally be given an equal opportunity and level playing field. When I consider that joining this call for equality could one day help a child of color who dreams of coaching an NFL team, what I stand to lose becomes irrelevant.”

Wilks is now an assistant head coach with the Carolina Panthers.

The NFL, Cardinals, and Titans have to answer these charges

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have made a statement regarding the Wilks allegations:

“The decisions we made after the 2018 season were very difficult ones. But as we said at the time, they were entirely driven by what was in the best interests of our organization and necessary for team improvement. We are confident that the facts reflect that and demonstrate that these allegations are untrue.”

Horton's complaint is against the Tennessee Titans, who he claims gave him a "sham interview" because of the Rooney Rule before hiring Mike Mularkey. Mularkey later admitted that Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and her family had already decided to hire him before interviewing Horton.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Horton's proof: Mularkey did a podcast and said he was told the job is his before anyone else got an interview.



Here's the audio of Mularkey... and it's damning: This is big: Ray Horton alleges the #Titans conducted a sham interview with him in 2016. They hired Mike Mularkey.Horton's proof: Mularkey did a podcast and said he was told the job is his before anyone else got an interview.Here's the audio of Mularkey... and it's damning: This is big: Ray Horton alleges the #Titans conducted a sham interview with him in 2016. They hired Mike Mularkey.Horton's proof: Mularkey did a podcast and said he was told the job is his before anyone else got an interview.Here's the audio of Mularkey... and it's damning: https://t.co/tRQsxjZVq3

Horton, who is now an assistant with the Washington Commanders, also released a statement via The New York Times:

“When I learned from Coach Mularkey’s statements that my head coach interview with the Titans was a sham, I was devastated and humiliated,” Horton said in a statement, per the Times. “Although I know that I am taking a risk being associated with this case, it would be a bigger risk to stand on the sideline and give the NFL a pass for the systemic discrimination that has harmed me and so many others.”

The Titans, of course, deny it, but it sounds as if both men have solid cases against the NFL, as with Flores. If the Titans and Cardinals were wise, they would own up to these allegations, pay the two men off and try to show in good faith that they intend to do better in the future.

But it looks like both teams intend to fight these allegations, which could only spell more trouble for the NFL.

Edited by Piyush Bisht