NFL Free Agency: Twitter reacts to New England Patriots re-signing 2 Super Bowl champions

The New England Patriots have spent a ton of money this off-season. On Wednesday, they took care of two players that helped them win Super Bowls as they re-signed both defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and running back James White.

James White scored the most important touchdown in Super Bowl LI when he scored on a one-yard run to cap off a tremendous comeback for the Patriots. Lawrence Guy was in his second year with the New England Patriots when they returned from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons.

With all the new faces that have been added to the New England Patriots roster during the 2021 NFL off-season, it's nice to see the Patriots take care of the players that helped them get to where they are today.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the New England Patriots bringing back James White and Lawrence Guy.

NFL Free Agency: Twitter reactions to the New England Patriots re-signing James White and Lawrence Guy

New England Patriots RB James White

James White signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the New England Patriots on Wednesday. New England also reached a four-year deal with Lawrence Guy on the same day, details of which have not yet been announced.

Patriots are giving RB James White a one-year, $2.5 million fully-guaranteed deal, per source. Deal official, as @JFowlerESPN reported it would be. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

Free-agent DT Lawrence Guy and the Patriots are working on finalizing a four-year deal for Guy to remain in New England — pending a physical — per sources. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 24, 2021

Advertisement

The New England Patriots understand how much both White and Guy mean to the team on and off the football field. Both players are veterans and bring leadership to the Patriots. New England's fan base welcomed both Lawrence Guy and James White with open arms.

Everyone loves James White. pic.twitter.com/pxuCf2gFOI — KENDRICK BOURNE’S #1 FAN (@BradyyNFL) March 24, 2021

DT Lawrence Guy is expected to return to the #Patriots on a 4-year deal. pic.twitter.com/67XYsk1zZR — Jack Aylmer (@Jack_Aylmer) March 24, 2021

Lawrence Guy has played in the NFL for 11 years with four different teams. Guy has played the longest with the New England Patriots and will now be entering his fifth NFL season with the team in 2021.

Advertisement

James White has been a part of three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. Unlike Lawrence Guy, James White has played all seven years of his career with the Patriots, having been a key contributor in their passing game over the years.

#Sweetfeet is staying in Foxboro 🙌🏽🙌🏽

Best news all day https://t.co/KCe80qsN0h — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖 ℂ𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕟 ∞ (@heyyjesse_11) March 24, 2021

The New England Patriots are hoping that all their free agent signings pan out this season. James White and Lawrence Guy are hoping to make another run at a Super Bowl championship in 2021. New England has definitely added enough talent to make a run at the playoffs.

Let's take a look at what the Patriots fan base is saying about the signings this off-season:

Advertisement

Guy’s versatility and experience in the IDL will be welcomed back to NE with open arms.



The Pats using the ‘second wave’ to bring back key members of the 2020 team, such as Andrews, White, Folk, Guy, etc.#Patriots https://t.co/Vn3zeU1k62 — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateFPC) March 24, 2021

NBC Sports Boston: Damien Harris has fired up reaction to Patriots RB James White re-signing - https://t.co/jO5803QTRM — Patriots News Feed (@PatsFans_News) March 24, 2021

Welcome back to New England James White 🔥. Never forget when he capped off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history with a touchdown in overtime 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Z3qhp1ny8O — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) March 24, 2021