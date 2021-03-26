NFL Free Agency: Twitter reacts to New England Patriots re-signing 2 Super Bowl champions

The New England Patriots have spent a ton of money this off-season. On Wednesday, they took care of two players that helped them win Super Bowls as they re-signed both defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and running back James White.
James White scored the most important touchdown in Super Bowl LI when he scored on a one-yard run to cap off a tremendous comeback for the Patriots. Lawrence Guy was in his second year with the New England Patriots when they returned from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons.
With all the new faces that have been added to the New England Patriots roster during the 2021 NFL off-season, it's nice to see the Patriots take care of the players that helped them get to where they are today.
Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to the New England Patriots bringing back James White and Lawrence Guy.
NFL Free Agency: Twitter reactions to the New England Patriots re-signing James White and Lawrence Guy
James White signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the New England Patriots on Wednesday. New England also reached a four-year deal with Lawrence Guy on the same day, details of which have not yet been announced.
The New England Patriots understand how much both White and Guy mean to the team on and off the football field. Both players are veterans and bring leadership to the Patriots. New England's fan base welcomed both Lawrence Guy and James White with open arms.
Lawrence Guy has played in the NFL for 11 years with four different teams. Guy has played the longest with the New England Patriots and will now be entering his fifth NFL season with the team in 2021.
James White has been a part of three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. Unlike Lawrence Guy, James White has played all seven years of his career with the Patriots, having been a key contributor in their passing game over the years.
The New England Patriots are hoping that all their free agent signings pan out this season. James White and Lawrence Guy are hoping to make another run at a Super Bowl championship in 2021. New England has definitely added enough talent to make a run at the playoffs.
Let's take a look at what the Patriots fan base is saying about the signings this off-season: