NFL games today TV schedule 2020

In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Season the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings kick off the week with a big game on Christmas Day. This is the only game that is going to be played in the NFL today. Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will be the first game on Christmas Day since the 2017 NFL Season.

This will be the fourth time that the Minnesota Vikings have played on Christmas Day in their NFL Franchises history. The Vikings are currently 2-1 on Christmas Day. New Orleans Saints will be playing on Christmas Day for the first time in their NFL Franchise history. It is fitting that the Saints are fighting to stay in the second spot in the NFC Playoff race and the Vikings are fighting for the final spot in the NFC Playoff race.

Lets take a look at how fans can watch the big game between the Saints and Vikings.

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Time, Location and Ticket Pricing

When: Friday December 25, 2020 at 4:30pm

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Ticket Starting Cost: $96.00

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints How to Watch

TV: FOX, NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

Online Streaming: fuboTV, Fox Sports Go

Listen: Online, Mobile, Radio: Saints Radio WWL: AM870 and FM105.3, Westwood One, and SiriusXM

Commentators: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the Booth, Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink reporting from the sidelines

Minnesota Vikings vs New Orleans Saints Series History

The Minnesota Vikings have had great success against the New Orleans Saints in the past four meetings. The Vikings have won three out of the last four meetings between the two teams.

January 5, 2020: Minnesota Vikings 26 , New Orleans Saints 20

, New Orleans Saints 20 October 28, 2018: New Orleans Saints 30 , Minnesota Vikings 20

, Minnesota Vikings 20 January 14, 2018: Minnesota Vikings 29 , New Orleans Saints 24

, New Orleans Saints 24 September 11, 2017: Minnesota Vikings 29, New Orleans Saints 19

The January 05, 2020 meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints was in the NFL Playoffs. The best game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints was their 2017 NFC Divisional Round Playoff game. The Vikings would come up with a miracle win on a pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs to win the game.