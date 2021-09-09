NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 9th

The NFL season is finally live with the regular season kicking off on Thursday, September 9.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys face each other after seven long months without competitive football. This encounter will be the opening of the first NFL 17-game regular season ever. The game will see two strong offenses battling each other in what promises to be one of the best matchups of the entire first week.

Dak Prescott will be returning from an surgery that ended his 2020 season prematurely. They will have to fend off Tom Brady and a star-studded roster that became the first Super Bowl winner at its home stadium back in February. The 22 starters from the Super Bowl are back with the Buccaneers for the '21 season, the first team to ever do so.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 1

How can you watch this September NFL Kickoff game between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys, and what time is it at?

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 8:20 PM ET, Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

TV channel: NBC

Live stream options: fuboTV, Sling.

Buccaneers vs Cowboys | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Buccaneers -8.

Buccaneers -8. Moneyline: Buccaneers -400, Cowboys +310.

Buccaneers -400, Cowboys +310. Total: 51.5 (Over -105, Under -120).

Buccaneers 2021 initial schedule:

Week 1 | vs Dallas Cowboys | September 9.

September 9. Week 2 | vs Atlanta Falcons | September 19.

September 19. Week 3 | @ Los Angeles Rams | September 26.

September 26. Week 4 | @ New England Patriots | October 03.

Cowboys 2021 initial schedule:

Week 1 | @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers | September 09.

September 09. Week 2 | @ Los Angeles Chargers | September 19.

September 19. Week 3 | vs Philadelphia Eagles | September 27.

September 27. Week 4 | vs Carolina Panthers | October 03.

Prediction

A huge part of deciding who's going to win goes through how much pressure the Cowboys will put on Tom Brady during the game. While Dallas' defense should look much better this year with Dan Quinn calling the shots, it's still a group that won't be able to fully stop Brady and the Buccaneers.

It's going to be a game tighter than some people are expecting it to be, but the Buccaneers might just prevail in the end. The remaining games of NFL week 1 will be played on Sunday and Monday, with the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders closing the first week.

