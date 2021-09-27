NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel and time - September 27, 2021 

The third week of the NFL season ends on Monday with an NFC East clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 3 was fantastic for the NFL. There was a lot of late-game drama, overtime, fantastic plays, and great games. From a 66-yard record-breaking game-winning field goal by Justin Tucker to give the win to the Baltimore Ravens, to Aaron Rodgers's masterpiece to drive the Green Bay Packers to a game-winning victory in San Francisco, nobody was disappointed with how the third week unfolded.

There's only one game left for fans on Monday, so let's check what we can expect from the duel between the Eagles and Cowboys.

NFL Schedule and TV information for September 27, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

When: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Channels: ESPN, ESPN2

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese (ESPN), Peyton Manning and Eli Manning (ESPN2)

The winner of this game will have sole control of the NFC East, as both teams are 1-1. The Washington Football Team and the New York Giants sit at 1-2.

The Philadelphia Eagles will once again be hopeful of seeing Jalen Hurts' development in the offseason paying dividends in NFL games. Hurts was given a full year to prove he's worthy of being a franchise quarterback, and while early signs are encouraging, there's a long way to go before the Eagles make the final call regarding the future of the franchise.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are fresh coming from their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, a good team in a close contest. Dallas has a .500 record, but that's only because they faced the reigning champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff. They are led by Dak Prescott, who showed no signs of rustyness after his ankle injury in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 2

Hurts is still a work in progress, while Prescott is a finished job who's already on his second NFL contract. The Cowboys have a better situation at quarterback, and they are the favorites to win this ballgame.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Good sign for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ribs). He will be limited today, but he’ll practice. Seems like a good sign he will play Monday night against the Eagles Good sign for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (ribs). He will be limited today, but he’ll practice. Seems like a good sign he will play Monday night against the Eagles https://t.co/YWVrhUKXpH

Nevertheless, the Eagles have a good defense that only allowed 23 points over the first two games of the season. If Hurts has a good game, then Philadelphia has a great chance to produce an upset and take sole control of the division.

The third week of the NFL season was a major success and no fans were disappointed with the games. An NFC East contest to close things off is as good as it gets.

