"NFL not gonna let a Super Bowl be played in Buffalo": Fans react to Bills' new $2,000,000,000 stadium project in progress

A fresh look at the Buffalo Bills’ $2 billion stadium project has stirred both anticipation and skepticism among fans.

Ad

Drone footage released on Tuesday captured sweeping aerial views of the construction site adjacent to Highmark Stadium. The videos underscored how far the development has come ahead of its projected 2026 debut.

Fans reacted to the video on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NFL not gonna let a Super Bowl be played in Buffalo in February," a fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This reaction highlighted worry that the league would avoid scheduling its championship game in a cold-weather, open-air venue.

Ad

Trending

"L stadium. Make it a retractable roof. NFL not gonna let a Super Bowl be played in Buffalo in February," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro this doesn't look modern at all," another fan wrote.

"This field as as much tradition as the last one did, smh," one fan commented.

More reactions poured in.

"Looks like 6 win seasons," one fan wrote.

"That is an insane stadium," one fan tweeted.

The new facility will accommodate around 62,000 fans, a reduction of nearly 9,000 seats from the current capacity. This is part of an effort the organization said is aimed at improving sightlines and amenities.

Ad

The Bills have occupied their Orchard Park home since 1973, although it had several names over the decades. It was called Rich Stadium, The Ralph and New Era Field before reclaiming the Highmark branding.

Populus, the design firm behind the project, has touted the venue’s massive heated roof system, which they describe as the world’s most extensive snow-melt installation. Frank Cravotta, the Bills’ senior vice president of design, told reporters the technology is engineered to clear as much as seven feet of snow. This is a nod to the region’s infamous winters that have long been part of the franchise’s identity.

Ad

Bills prepare for enhanced fan experience as the stadium gains buzz outside the NFL

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the mixed reactions, excitement for the project remains strong within the Bills Mafia. Over the past several months, glimpses behind the scenes have come out. From video tours by NBA veterans Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, to footage from offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and O’Cyrus Torrence, it has fueled steady buzz.

The franchise committed to building the new stadium after its lease on the existing venue neared expiration. According to ESPN Radio’s 104.5 The Team in Albany, several cities attempted to lure the Bills out of Western New York before plans were finalized.

The completion remains on schedule, with the team aiming to host games there beginning in the 2026 NFL season. Season ticket holders looking for details about seating, amenities or timelines can contact designated account representatives via [email protected] or by calling 716-815-7066.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.