"32 oligarchs running this thing" - NFL Hall of Famer critical of league's Rooney Rule and how it affects minority hirings

The NFL has long had an issue with representation in the front office executive and coaching ranks. In the eyes of the majority, the current representation does not adequately reflect the diversity within the sport. While the league has worked to fix the issue with the 'Rooney Rule', many analysts still don't believe the fraternal group of NFL owners is being properly held accountable.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp has been speaking out on a lot of topics recently and he had his say on this subject too. Speaking on VLAD TV, he was highly critical of the system that exists in the league.

Here's how he put it:

"It’s so bad of a slave system that one of the premier owners of the league had to stick his name on a rule and it still has got no teeth to this day: the Rooney Rule."

He continued:

"32 oligarchs running this thing as they seem fit, if you don’t like it go get another job. We always said it was a dirty game, it’s going to come back and bite you at some point”

Sapp didn't sugarcoat his words on what is a hotly contested topic in the NFL and it will be interesting to see if his words will help elicit change.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney

What is the NFL's Rooney Rule?

The Rooney Rule was adopted in 2003. Based on recommendations made by the league’s Workplace Diversity Committee, the Rooney Rule was named after then-committee chairman and former Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney.

Here's how the NFL Operations website defines the Rooney Rule:

"The Rooney Rule is one part of the NFL’s effort to develop a deep, sustainable talent pool at all levels of the organization. The policy promotes diverse leadership among clubs to ensure that promising candidates have the opportunity to prove they have the necessary skills and qualifications to excel."

It continues:

"Through hiring best practices, the Rooney Rule aims to increase the number of minorities hired in head coach, general manager, and executive positions. This diversity enriches the game and creates a more effective, quality organization from top to bottom."

In 2018, the following amendments were made to more strictly enforce the rule:

"Clubs must interview at least one diverse candidate from the Career Development Advisory Panel list or a diverse candidate not currently employed by the club."

Also:

"Clubs must continue best practice recommendation of considering multiple diverse candidates."

Additionally:

"Clubs must maintain complete records and furnish to the league upon Commissioner's request."

Lastly:

"If final decision-maker is involved in the beginning, he/she must be involved through the conclusion of the process."

The Rooney Rule has gotten some play this offseason, preventing Tom Brady and Sean Payton from becoming quarterback and head coach for the Miami Dolphins.

It will be interesting to see if there is any response to Sapp's comments or future amendments to the rule going forward.

