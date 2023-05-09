The Aaron Rodgers era for the New York Jets will start this season as the team moved on from Zach Wilson for the time being. Rodgers steps into a situation with a great defense and a quarterback away from likely making the playoffs last season.

As the four-time NFL MVP takes the reins from Wilson, NFL sports-radio talk-show host Mike Francesa gave Wilson some advice entering the upcoming season:

“He is going to have to suck it up, practice, practice, practice, hustle, learn and all that time just keep his mouth shut. He has been handed a very, very tough road to travel. Maybe he comes out the other side, maybe he doesn’t. If it does, it’ll be a hell of a story."

Zach Wilson has had a rough start in his time with the New York Jets. The former second-overall pick has started 22 games with the Jets, throwing for 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Last season, he suffered a meniscus tear in his knee in the preseason, missing the first three games. Wilson was also benched for Joe Flacco and Mike White. Wilson will get to sit behind a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers, who spent the 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers spoke highly of Wilson in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, noting that he thought Wilson was "super talented." The former Packers star stated he met Wilson during the 2021 NFL Draft and when the Jets faced the Packers in practice.

All is not over for the former BYU star as Aaron Rodgers is 39 years old and still has an opportunity to be a starter for the Jets in the coming seasons.

Aaron Rodgers' Jets contract breakdown

Rodgers and the Packers made his $58.3 million option bonus, payable this year, into a base salary in 2024. The quarterback will make $1.165 million this season, the base-salary minimum, which is also his cap number.

Moving the $58.3 million option bonus into 2024 makes the bonus fully guaranteed. Rodgers' 2024 payment increases to $107.55 million. That is made up of an initial $47 million option bonus, $1.21 million in salary, along with the $58.3 million bonus from this year.

Once the team applies the $47 million option bonus, it can stretch the cap hit over the rest of the contract, which runs through 2027. If the Jets do nothing other than pick up the $47 million bonus, Aaron Rodgers and his 2024 cap hit would be $71.26 million.

