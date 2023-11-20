NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Chiefs vs Eagles on MNF in Week 11?

The Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs is here, and for most, it is the clash of two of the best teams in the NFL.

The Eagles are coming off a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, while Kansas City defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14 in their last clash.

So both teams are rested after their byes and will go into this one fit, rested and ready to lay it all on the line.

But who will not be suiting up? Let's find out.

NFL inactives tonight for Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles:

Justin Evans S (Out)

Dallas Goedert TE (Out)

Derek Barnett DE

Kansas City Chiefs:

Richie James Jr. WR (Questionable)

What is great news is that both teams look relatively healthy aside from the Eagles missing defensive end Derek Goedert, as he has been a favorite target of quarterback Jalen Hurts over the last 18 months.

Kansas City needed the bye week, and it came at the right time as the team, like the Eagles, looks to be fully rested and ready to attack the second half of the season.

Who should you start today for the Eagles vs. Chiefs?

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

On paper, this game looks to be the best matchup of the season, and being at Arrowhead Stadium, many fancy Kansas City to take care of business.

But the Eagles present a big challenge for Kansas City. With the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Julio Jones and running backs D'Andre Swift and Boston Scott, the Eagles have more than enough weapons to trouble the Chiefs' stellar defense.

We haven't even mentioned Jalen Hurts and his running ability either, so that's another weapon that Kansas City will have to contend with.

For the Eagles' defense, trying to contain Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce looks to be job No. 1, and not many have been able to curtail the influence of both this season.

Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and running back Isiah Pacheco will all be asked to produce against a vaunted Eagles defense.

This game looms as a superb contest, and with both teams coming off the bye, we should expect fireworks.

Buckle up.