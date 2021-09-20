NFL Injury: Las Vegas Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood ruled out for rest of game vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday has been a killer with a slew of injuries in nearly every early game already, which now includes OL Alex Leatherwood. The Las Vegas Raiders are playing at the Pittsburgh Steelers today and both sides are dealing with starters not being able to return to action. The Pittsburgh Steelers won't have pass-rusher TJ Watt for the second half due to a groin injury. The Las Vegas Raiders were already out prior to the game, but now first-round rookie OL Alex Leatherwood is ruled out.

What injury did Alex Leatherwood suffer?

Alex Leatherwood suffered an oblique injury in the first half and will not return to the field today. He was already having a rough game before his injury. Leatherwood has been called for two very costly penalties and allowed a sack on QB Derek Carr. Twitter was a mixed bag of emotions, with some fans happy he's out and won't be able to get any more penalties called on him as the Las Vegas Raiders cling to a small lead on the road. One of his penalties was a holding call that called back a TD.

Entering the NFL, there was much criticism of Alex Leatherwood, who the Las Vegas Raiders drafted 17th overall and possibly too early with other roster needs pending. In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, Alex Leatherwood struggled against Justin Houston and his pass-protection weakness is slowly becoming a huge problem. Leatherwood isn't quite a bust yet, as he is solid in opening up the running game, but he will continue to struggle against some of the best pass-rushers in the NFL this season.

Alex. @dubs4o8 Alex Leatherwood leads the way for Josh Jacobs Alex Leatherwood leads the way for Josh Jacobs https://t.co/Weysqf93WI

The severity of his oblique injury is unknown at this time and the Las Vegas Raiders have Bradon Parker replacing the injured Alex Leatherwood. His injury leaves the team without three of their starters on the OL: Richie Incognito (calf), Denzelle Good (ACL), and now Alex Leatherwood.

