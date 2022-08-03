NFL Injury Round-up: Broncos duo Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett suffer season-ending injuries, Irv Smith undergoes thumb surgery and more - August 2, 2022

For this part of the NFL offseason, trainers, coaches, and just about everyone around the league hold their collective breath as the pads are brought out for training camp.

With preseason games nearing, things are getting serious on the practice field, opening up the potential for injuries. There is always an air of caution in practice as we get closer to the NFL's opening week. Unfortunately, accidents happen when players are jostling for position or trying to make it onto a team's final 53-man roster.

We got some horrible news on the injury front today. Denver Broncos duo Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett are both expected to miss the entire 2022/23 NFL season after suffering knee injuries during practice.

Then there was Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who underwent surgery on his thumb. However, the team hasn't ruled him out for the season opener against the Packers.

Lastly, Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer injured his elbow at practice and will undergo an MRI to discover the extent of the damage.

Here are the latest NFL injuries after another day of training camp.

Tim Patrick and Damarea Crockett out for the 2022/23 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense took a serious blow today with wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett both suffering what are believed to be serious knee injuries.

Patrick suffered a dreaded ACL tear and had to be carted off the practice field. The receiver came down awkwardly after making a catch and will miss the entire 2022/23 season.

As for Crockett, the running back suffered the same fate as his teammate with an ACL injury confirmed by the player himself via Twitter.

Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings

The 23-year-old tight end will have surgery on his thumb, but the Vikings have not closed the door on him returning for the team's season opener.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Vikings’ TE Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery today but HC Kevin O'Connell expects him to be ready for start of the regular season. Vikings’ TE Irv Smith underwent thumb surgery today but HC Kevin O'Connell expects him to be ready for start of the regular season.

Smith suffered the injury at practice and head coach Kevin O'Connell stated that the tight end went in for surgery on Tuesday.

It is just the latest setback for the tight end as he missed all of last season with a torn meniscus.

Jordan Poyer suffers elbow injury

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

Buffalo Bills star safety Jordan Poyer left practice early after injuring his elbow. The veteran will have an MRI on his elbow as per Ian Rapoport to discover the extent of the damage.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet katherine fitzgerald @kfitz134 Bills safety Jordan Poyer left the field and is getting tended to in the tunnel Bills safety Jordan Poyer left the field and is getting tended to in the tunnel It’s an elbow injury that’ll require an MRI. So no word yet. twitter.com/kfitz134/statu… It’s an elbow injury that’ll require an MRI. So no word yet. twitter.com/kfitz134/statu…

With Poyer being such an integral part of the Bills secondary, it is hoped that the injury will not be too severe as the team will be facing the LA Rams in Week 1.

