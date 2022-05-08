“They gotta make him the guy” - NFL insider believes Aaron Rodgers can push rookie wideout Christian Watson to win OROY award

Aaron Rodgers is the reigning back-to-back league MVP but still has a lot to prove in the NFL. Entering the 2022 season, Rodgers will be without Davante Adams, who was his co-star with the Green Bay Packers. Replacing Adams will be Christian Watson, a second-round pick from North Dakota State.

Watson has high expectations coming out of the gates as Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay could be limited to as little as one or two more seasons. Watson's expectations are so high that Pro Football Talk insider Chris Simms believes Watson can win offensive rookie of the year.

Simms' belief in Watson stems from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense having no choice but to utilize Watson regularly and early throughout the 2022 season. Simms also raved about Watson's talent matching his expectations, saying:

“I do look at Christian Watson from North Dakota State. Because he's a freak of nature, and to me, the second-best receiver in the draft. And he's in a spot where they gotta use him. They gotta make him the guy. He's gonna get touches. And he's the most talented guy on the roster already, period. So, sometimes that plays into it too, of course, just the situation overall that you're in.”

Offensive rookie of the year is an incredibly high bar for Watson. Watson was the seventh wide receiver taken overall. Despite that, Simms felt Watson was the second-best receiver in the class. With Chris Olave, Drake London, and Treylon Burks as competition, Watson has a lot of competition at his position.

Aaron Rodgers will play a prominent role in whether or not he can push Watson over the hump above his fellow wide receivers.

Currently, all the wide receivers sit behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who emerged as the favorite to win the award Sunday. Given Pickett plays a more publicized position, Watson will have to stand out as Ja'Marr Chase did a year ago to overcome the Steelers signal-caller.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk As the dust settles on the draft, Kenny Pickett becomes the @PointsBetUSA favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgVe As the dust settles on the draft, Kenny Pickett becomes the @PointsBetUSA favorite to win offensive rookie of the year. wp.me/pbBqYq-cgVe

Aaron Rodgers will need Watson if he wishes to slay his postseason demons

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

For all the regular-season accolades Rodgers has been awarded, his postseason resumé leaves something to be desired. Rodgers has played in only one Super Bowl in his 14 seasons as a starting quarterback.

Another blemish on Rodgers's resumé is being 0-4 against the San Fransisco 49ers in the playoffs. In addition, before last season's loss to the 49ers in the divisional round, Rodgers had lost in two straight NFC Championship games.

Rodgers' postseason legacy ultimately leaves a lot to be desired in the eyes of many analysts.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd

Aaron Rodgers in Playoffs: 11-10, 1 Super Bowl, 2 game winning drives



"With four or five good years to end his career, I think you're going to look at he and Aaron Rodgers much differently." — Matthew Stafford in Playoffs: 4-3, 1 Super Bowl, 3 game winning drivesAaron Rodgers in Playoffs: 11-10, 1 Super Bowl, 2 game winning drives"With four or five good years to end his career, I think you're going to look at he and Aaron Rodgers much differently." — @ColinCowherd Matthew Stafford in Playoffs: 4-3, 1 Super Bowl, 3 game winning drivesAaron Rodgers in Playoffs: 11-10, 1 Super Bowl, 2 game winning drives"With four or five good years to end his career, I think you're going to look at he and Aaron Rodgers much differently." — @ColinCowherd https://t.co/LUlN15MnFW

Given Rodgers' advancing age (38), this season could be his last chance to win a Super Bowl. Rodgers' greatness will be tested this year by whether he can elevate Watson's game enough to replace Adams' production.

