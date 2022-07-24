"One of the worst deals in football" - NFL insider believes Cowboys will move on from Ezekiel Elliott post-2022 NFL season

Ezekiel Elliott took the NFL world by storm, entering as a rookie running back from Ohio State. Registering over 1,600 rushing yards, the Dallas Cowboys star was named an All Pro in his very first season in the league.

Following it up with a few more Pro Bowl-worthy performances, the running back bagged himself a six-year contract extension worth $90 million in 2019. This also included $50 million in guaranteed money.

Handing out that sort of money to a running back is often frowned upon in the NFL. The skill position is seen as a risky investment given the recent trend of running backs' production levels declining early.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, that's been exactly the case with Elliott. The running back has yet to hit the numbers expected since signing the monster contract. NFL insider Bobby Belt appeared on The Washington Football Post podcast and said that time has run out for the running back:

"Zeke could rush for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns this year and I think he’s still probably done here (Dallas.) They need to move on. That contract has been such an albatross for them, one of the worst deals in football."

Belt further went on to say that despite the running back being a crowd-favorite, it's time America's Team put their emotions aside:

"As much as they love his toughness and things like that, it’s about time to rip off the Band-Aid. He’s not the same player anymore."

Ezekiel Elliott determined to prove his doubters wrong in 2022 NFL season

Ezekiel Elliott entered the 2021 NFL season with a lot to prove after statistically having his worst season the year before. Unfortunately for the Cowboys star, a torn PCL in his knee hampered his progress.

Elliott, though, fought through the pain to finish the season with 1,002 rushing yards to his name.

Elliott, though, fought through the pain to finish the season with 1,002 rushing yards to his name. While speaking to the media after the Cowboys' OTAs, the running back talked about how he played through the injury:

"I mean, I was hurt last year, but it's football, after Week 1 no one is going to be 100%. That's part of the game... I think every year we've got something to prove.''

Elliott's role as running back one is under threat given the rise of fellow star Tony Pollard. With healthy competition brewing between the two stars, Cowboys fans will hope that their ground game will give opposition defenses a run for their money.

