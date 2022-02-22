“I think they'd be all ears” - NFL insider believes Jordan Love has no future in Green Bay

Jordan Love's Green Bay career could just about be over already, according to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer. With the Packers looking to keep hold of Aaron Rodgers as he represents the team's best chance of winning a Super Bowl, it could signal an end for the former first-round pick.

Breer appeared on the Rich Eisen Show and gave an insight into the Packers' situation with Jordan Love. Breer stated that given the state of the current roster, Green Bay are now at a point where they would listen to any offers that come in.

“...My guess would be, I think if they could find a way to keep Rodgers based on the status of the roster, how many guys they have... in the prime of their careers," Breer said. "...I think they'd be all ears if teams started to call and made offers on Jordan Love. I think that's the point they’re probably at now.”

Could the Packers trade away Jordan Love?

It does seem like the Packers trading Love is an admission that they got the call wrong. Green Bay traded up in the 2020 NFL Draft to take the Utah State quarterback with the 26th pick.

This was done as the Packers thought the 23-year-old quarterback was going to be the natural successor to Aaron Rodgers. It has not turned out that way. The former Utah quarterback featured in six games this year, throwing for a total of 411 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

With Rodgers and his future still unclear, the fact that Green Bay could be willing to move off the player they traded up for to accommodate the four-time NFL MVP potentially suggests that he may end up staying with the organization.

The 23-year-old has done nothing to suggest he is the ideal candidate to surpass Rodgers. Against the Chiefs, in his only start when Rodgers was struck down with COVID, he was held scoreless until the last quarter.

He completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 13-7 loss.

𝐽𝐸𝑁 𝑀𝐴𝐶𝐾 🧀 @BigMack_4 2020 DRAFT CLASS TURN UP!!!



Jordan Love hits Josiah Deguara for a 62 yard touchdown and the lead!! Followed by Love running in the 2pt conversion.. *chef kiss*

2020 DRAFT CLASS TURN UP!!!Jordan Love hits Josiah Deguara for a 62 yard touchdown and the lead!! Followed by Love running in the 2pt conversion.. *chef kiss*https://t.co/9oho8wqfjY

Whether or not teams come calling for the former Utah quarterback remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: the Packers are not sold on him leading the franchise as they once were a year ago.

Edited by Piyush Bisht