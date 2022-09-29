“He just doesn't look happy” - Former NFL Insider believes Tom Brady is having a tough time both on and off the field

When Tom Brady returned from his short-lived retirement in the offseason, many wondered what impact it would have on his wife Gisele Bündchen. Since then, it's fair to say that life hasn't been easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

The Buccaneers have dealt with injuries to key players and that has resulted in a poor outing for the offense this season. There are also numerous rumors suggesting that things between Brady and Gisele aren't good either.

Seth Wickersham has good relations with many in the New England Patriots organization, including Tom Brady. He said this about the current state of affairs:

"For two decades he lived his life in the public eye and he was about as undramatic is it gets - except maybe during the 2007 season a little bit. And then obviously deflate-gate. I mean, this guy was a model in terms of consistency and low drama."

Wickersham continued:

"Going back to the end of 21, where he was starting to just get exhausted... Losing a playoff game the way that they did isolating Cooper Kupp on a safety. And then, you know, Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter report that he's going to retire. He denies that a day later. He obviously he retires a week after that."

He went on:

"A month after that he decides to unretire and says after a month, you know, basically says after a month with my family, I've learned that my place is on the field. His marriage is being reported on in you know, CNN people, the New York Post almost on a daily basis with sources close to Tom and sources close to the two Giselle almost like leaking against each other."

He concluded by saying:

"I mean, this does not look like a great situation for him this year. And you're right. He doesn't look like he's having as much fun as he usually does. He just doesn't look happy, especially leading, you know, a 2-1 team...."

This might very well be Tom Brady's last season in the NFL, and one of the biggest reasons could be his marriage. Gisele has already sacrificed a lot to allow Brady's wish of playing football at such an advanced age. Unsurprisingly, she now wants him back in the house with the kids.

Tom Brady needs to get things fixed soon

Tom Brady - Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 2-1, following their loss to the Green Bay Packers. More concerningly, their offense hasn't looked great in any game so far. They are dealing with injuries, but Brady is required to work some magic if he wants to take the team to the Super Bowl.

The reported issues between Tom Brady and Gisele may be hampering his performances on the field. The media is always keeping tabs on his relationship with Gisele, and that can be a burden for him at the moment. We will see if the legendary quarterback can overcome this adversity and lead the Buccaneers to glory.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit NBC Sports Boston and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far