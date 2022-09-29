Gisele Bundchen did not accompany Tom Brady and kids to Bahamas during Buccaneers QB's mysterious 11-day training camp hiatus

By now, most of us have heard about Tom Brady's off-field issues that have come to light over the last couple of months. One of the most talked about issues has been his marriage to former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, which is seemingly on shaky ground. Recently, more details have emerged about the quarterback's unusual 11-day hiatus from the team during training camp.

When it was announced that Brady was going to miss 11 days of the Buccaneers training camp to go on a trip, many thought it was to sort out his marriage issues and spend time with his kids. Well, half of that was right, Brady went, but with his kids, not Gisele.

A source spoke to pagesix.com and said that it was the quarterback's time with the kids and that Gisele did not accompany him.

“Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids.”

So what many thought was an attempt to get their marriage back on track was not that at all. It was just Brady's chance to spend some time with his kids.

There were also several rumors and reports that, after the 45-year-old announced that he was returning to football after retiring for a mere 40 days, Gisele gave her husband an ultimatum. Reportedly, she basically told him to choose between her and football.

Well, according to a source close to the family, that simply wasn't true at all.

The source said:

“There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

At the time of writing, it is understood that the couple is living separately. Hopefully, the issues get resovled sooner rather than later.

Are off-field issues taking a toll on Tom Brady?

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When you have been married to someone for so long, and things start to go sideways, it is hard not to be affected by those things. Many think that the Buccaneers and Brady's rough start to the year can be attributed to his marriage issues.

The quarterback has been a little short-tempered this season. With the Buccaneers' offense dealing with a lot of injuries, the 45-year-old doesn't have his normal stars to throw to.

Hopefully, the quarterback and Gisele can sort out whatever the issues are between them. Once those are resolved, then, the seven-time Super Bowl champion can get back to playing great football as this is surely his last year. No one wants to see him and the Buccaneers go out with a wimper.

