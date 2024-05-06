NFL insider claims Dak Prescott's "nonexistent" contract talks could shake up CeeDee Lamb's deal

The Dallas Cowboys haven't had a busy off-season, despite wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott being due for contract extensions and neither receiving one yet. Prescott is playing on the final year of his deal, which has paid him $61 million this season, the largest cap hit by any player in the NFL this season. Lamb will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract this upcoming season and is looking to get an extension before the season starts.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, there is a delay in the contract extension for Lamb, possibly since the Cowboys have not made any progress in negotiating a contract adjustment/extension with Prescott.

Prescott is currently in the final year of his contract and has a large cap hit. Although the Cowboys would like to renegotiate his contract, they have also stated that they are willing to play this season with him on his current deal.

"But their negotiations so far with Dak have been described to me as passive or even nonexistent," Fowler said. "There really hasn’t been anything going on, so their actions are saying that maybe if they have to sit on his $61 million cap hit this year then figure it out later then they’ll do that."

"And CeeDee Lamb, so they're going to pay somebody eventually. But my sense is they need to figure out the Dak Prescott situation first before they get to Lamb and the market is pretty well set now for WRs, you're looking at about $30M a year.

"Brandon Aiyuk in San Francisco could get a deal done there, Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, so there would be more market resets for Lamb to get even more money."

Aside from CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys also have to pay Micah Parsons

Not only do the Dallas Cowboys have to worry about paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but they also have to pay edge rusher Micah Parsons.

The team recently picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season and picked it up as he was listed as a defensive end, saving the team around $3 million in cap space. Lamb and Prescott are set to become free agents after this season if they don't get an extension, but Parsons is under contract for the next two seasons.

Still, it would be smart to pay Parsons sooner rather than later. With Dak Prescott due for an extension, the QB market has exceeded $55 million annually, while the wide receiver market has exceeded $30 million annually.

The edge rushing position has exceeded $30 million annually, with Nick Bosa being paid $34 million a season now.

The Cowboys have a lot of work to do with extending their star players, but the sooner they do it, the better.

