NFL insider claims Nick Sirianni's new deal tops Ben Johnson's $13,000,000 after Super Bowl win

NFL insider Adam Schefter believes that Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will get a new deal after his Super Bowl win, topping Ben Johnson's.

Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and was asked about a potential new contract for Sirianni. It was noted that Eagles brass will likely get a deal done for their coach, who is heading into the final year of his contract.

According to Schefter, when it gets done, it will be more than Johnson's $13 million annual deal he signed to become the Chicago Bears coach.

"Well, I think what happened is they'll sit down to make the deal because Nick Sirianni is headed into the last year of his contract," Schefter said. "You never want a head coach headed into the last year of his contract. Ben Johnson got $13 million a year, but not the other rookie coaches. There are other rookie coaches this year didn't get that. I think the pay cycle for those guys, was anywhere from 10 to $13 million per coach.

"So if you're Nick Sirianni and you won a Super Bowl, and you've got a year left, and you're sitting down to talk about your deal, I'm sure the Eagles obviously want to keep that number down, and Nick Sirianni is going to want to drive that number up. If Ben Johnson got 13, then Nick Sirianni is a Super Bowl-winning head coach is worth more than that. Is that going to be 14 or 15? I don't think they're going to pay him like the upper-echelon coaches, I don't think so."

Nick Sirianni ready to cash in after 2025 Super Bowl victory

Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles had a performance of a lifetime during the 2025 Super Bowl. The Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. Sirianni, along with the likes of quarterback Jalen Hurts and star running back Saquon Barkley, all earned the first Super Bowl rings of their careers.

Over the past few years, Sirianni has helped construct one of the most talented rosters in the NFL. With Sirianni and the Eagles heading into the offseason with a Super Bowl victory under their belts, it will be interesting to see how Philadelphia builds off of the win in 2025.

