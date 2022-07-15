EXCLUSIVE: "I would bet against it" - NFL insider shares list of reasons why Dan Snyder won't appear before Congress

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is facing a lot of heat over how he ran his franchise. Over the last year, numerous allegations regarding workplace conduct and company culture have led to the US government getting involved. At this point, US Congress is looking to personally speak to the owner.

However, Snyder is yet to show up. Some expect that he can't dodge the conversation forever and will eventually show up. Others predict Snyder will be able to stall for long enough that the governmental body will move onto other topics.

NFL insider John Keim gave his prediction in an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's Inside the Huddle podcast. Here's how he put it:

"I'd be surprised if he testifies. And so we'll start there. Well, he offered dates, but there's other things they have to negotiate for it to actually happen. So there's other parameters, so it's not definite."

He continued, reiterating that Dan Snyder is likely to escape testimony:

"First of all, they have to accept those dates, the Congress. And then secondly, there are some other factors too, to negotiate to get to the point where he would actually testify. And, you know, I still talk to people who don't expect it to happen. So we'll see. I don't know. But right now, I'd say I would, I would bet against it."

Ted Nguyen @FB_FilmAnalysis We have the technology to subpoena Daniel Snyder

We have the technology to subpoena Daniel Snyderhttps://t.co/P5XkBMr24A

Of course, the question arises as to what happens if Dan Snyder gets a subpoena? The insider gave his two cents on what would happen:

"Well, US Marshals cannot serve a subpoena when he's overseas. So he's on his boat overseas. So that's one, then there's going to be a question of, and we wrote a story about this last week, but there's only a question of, is he allowed to testify voluntarily?"

He continued, saying that Snyder could find himself under oath, meaning that if he lies, he would be breaking the law:

"Or will it be off the subpoena? Because it was off the subpoena, then he's under oath. So there's a, there becomes a difference. So they got to negotiate that. And then I think there's something with, do you limit the scope of the questions to the things that were covered under the NDA or you go beyond that..."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate US Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney says she will be issuing a subpoena for Daniel Snyder to testify next week. Can no longer duck showing up. Not wasting time. US Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney says she will be issuing a subpoena for Daniel Snyder to testify next week. Can no longer duck showing up. Not wasting time.

He went on, claiming Dan Snyder's deposition would likely never see the light of day:

"So it would not be a public viewing, it might be a private deposition, and then it's on Congress, whether or not they want to release what was said in there. And so, I think there's still a way to go before we see him actually testify. And then after that, it's usually about midterm elections. So I don't know that we'll ever see him testify."

Washington Commanders' identity crisis under Dan Snyder

NFL Franchise Washington Redskins changed their name to Washington Commanders during Dan Snyder's tenure

While the company's culture has appeared to remain the same over the last several years, one big change for the team has been its name. The Commanders were originally called the Redskins.

Technically, according to Pro Football Reference, the Washington Redskins were originally named the Boston Braves in 1932. In 1933, they became the Boston Redskins.

However, from 1937 to 2019, the team carried the 'Washington Redskins' moniker. Throughout the nearly eight-decade period, small but growing groups voiced disdain for the name as they claimed it insulted Native Americans.

The pressure grew until after the 2019 season, when the team eventually caved in and changed its name.

That said, they couldn't arrive at a final name and thus settled on a stopgap solution by calling the team the 'Washington Football Team'. The name stuck for two seasons before getting replaced by the 'Commanders' tag.

Click here to watch the full podcast episode.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Inside The Huddle and H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far