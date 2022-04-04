Dan Snyder lays down the blueprint on how to be the most incompetent NFL owner in league history

Dan Snyder finds himself in trouble yet again. The owner of the Washington Commanders has violated yet another NFL rule.

According to some reports, Dan Snyder has been cooking the books with the financial records of his team, which of course is a no-no.

AJ Perez of USA Today Sports tweeted this about Dan Snyder and the organization:

"SCOOP: Congress has received information that alleges the Washington Commanders held back ticket revenue that is required to be shared with other NFL teams, sources tell @FOS Under NFL rules, teams must share 40% of net home ticket sales." A.J. Perez via Twitter

Dan Snyder was already in trouble with the NFL because of sexual harassment allegations involving his team, which he may have tried to cover up. If these latest allegations about Dan Snyder are true, the NFL may decide to kick him out of the league and force the team to find new ownership.

It appears, at the moment, that may be the case. Snyder is not in good standing with the league, and one has to know, with all the things NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is dealing with right now, he has to be tired of trying to help clean up Snyder's messes.

Dan Snyder not the only NFL owner in trouble

The Dallas Cowboys are also facing issues with their owner Jerry Jones. Jones has been in the headlines recently for several issues.

The first is for paying off former Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders for sexual harassment by someone who used to work for the team. He paid those former cheerleaders over $2 million dollars in a settlement.

The latest issue he is facing is a paternity lawsuit brought by a 25-year-old woman who claims to be Jones' illlegitment daughter. At least, Jones' issues have been of a more personal nature, not that any of these stories reflect well on him.

Dan Snyder has not only embarrassed himself but the league, and it's time for the NFL to do something about it. One thing the NFL won't tolerate is someone messing with their money.

Congress has been looking into Snyder's dealings since the sexual harassment charges came up last year. There were even hearings considering this issue, with many women testifying that working for the Commanders was a toxic work environment.

NFL owners do have power and a say in this matter, and if they are being cheated by this man, you better believe that Dan Snyder will be packing his bags soon.

