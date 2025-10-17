  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL insider Dianna Russini reveals husband refusing to have sex with her over Eagles tweets in light-hearted confession

NFL insider Dianna Russini reveals husband refusing to have sex with her over Eagles tweets in light-hearted confession

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:17 GMT
Syndication: NorthJersey - Source: Imagn
NFL insider Dianna Russini reveals husband refusing to have sex with her over Eagles tweets in light-hearted confession - Source: Imagn

As NFL insider Dianna Russini is well aware, the Philadelphia Eagles are a hot topic in many households this season. Complaints about the tush push, a struggling team in recent weeks, and a Super Bowl blowout against Patrick Mahomes have made the team a cornerstone conversation piece.

Ad

Russini found herself in hot water this offseason, posting on social media about the Tush Push, allegedly falsely reporting that the trick play might be on its way out.

The posts have allegedly since been deleted. Regardless, Philadelphia fans are unhappy with the insider at the moment, including apparently Russini's husband. In a clip posted on X on Friday of the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Russini jokingly explained how the Philadelphia football team was dragging down her marriage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Max said, 'I don't understand how Diana is married to an Eagles fan and she keeps getting to say bad stuff about the Eagles,' and then we might have said that your husband needs to, maybe, like, withhold sex from you," one host said.
"It's funny you say that, it's actually happening right now..." Russini responded. "That is so the truth is, like, Kevin has lost attraction to me since I put out the tweet, yes, like, I think he thought I was like cute at one point. I can just tell by the way he passes me in the house. He's like, 'You're disgusting.'"
Ad

Philadelphia has continued with the Tush Push in 2025, continuing to keep the play alive even as they find themselves in the midst of an intense storm.

Philadelphia Eagles use four consecutive Tush Push plays in disastrous effort

Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty
Jalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have fallen on hard times, but if they're going down, they're going down tush pushing. At least, that is what was displayed in a losing effort against the New York Giants in the Week 6 opener on Thursday Night Football.

Ad

Philadelphia ran four consecutive Tush Pushes in the contest to get into the endzone against Jaxson Dart's team. It ended up being only one of two touchdowns scored by Philadelphia in the contest, losing 34-17 to the rookie quarterback.

It was the second-straight loss for Jalen Hurts and the first losing streak for the franchise since Week 18 and Week 19 of the 2023 season during the team's second-half slump after reaching the Super Bowl the previous year.

The question is whether another similar slump is in store for the franchise this time around or whether Nick Sirianni, Hurts, and A.J. Brown can get back in the driver's seat before things get out of control once again.

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications