NFL insider Dianna Russini reveals husband refusing to have sex with her over Eagles tweets in light-hearted confession

As NFL insider Dianna Russini is well aware, the Philadelphia Eagles are a hot topic in many households this season. Complaints about the tush push, a struggling team in recent weeks, and a Super Bowl blowout against Patrick Mahomes have made the team a cornerstone conversation piece.Russini found herself in hot water this offseason, posting on social media about the Tush Push, allegedly falsely reporting that the trick play might be on its way out.The posts have allegedly since been deleted. Regardless, Philadelphia fans are unhappy with the insider at the moment, including apparently Russini's husband. In a clip posted on X on Friday of the &quot;Pardon My Take&quot; podcast, Russini jokingly explained how the Philadelphia football team was dragging down her marriage.&quot;Max said, 'I don't understand how Diana is married to an Eagles fan and she keeps getting to say bad stuff about the Eagles,' and then we might have said that your husband needs to, maybe, like, withhold sex from you,&quot; one host said.&quot;It's funny you say that, it's actually happening right now...&quot; Russini responded. &quot;That is so the truth is, like, Kevin has lost attraction to me since I put out the tweet, yes, like, I think he thought I was like cute at one point. I can just tell by the way he passes me in the house. He's like, 'You're disgusting.'&quot;Philadelphia has continued with the Tush Push in 2025, continuing to keep the play alive even as they find themselves in the midst of an intense storm.Philadelphia Eagles use four consecutive Tush Push plays in disastrous effortJalen Hurts at Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants - Source: GettyThe Philadelphia Eagles have fallen on hard times, but if they're going down, they're going down tush pushing. At least, that is what was displayed in a losing effort against the New York Giants in the Week 6 opener on Thursday Night Football.Philadelphia ran four consecutive Tush Pushes in the contest to get into the endzone against Jaxson Dart's team. It ended up being only one of two touchdowns scored by Philadelphia in the contest, losing 34-17 to the rookie quarterback.It was the second-straight loss for Jalen Hurts and the first losing streak for the franchise since Week 18 and Week 19 of the 2023 season during the team's second-half slump after reaching the Super Bowl the previous year.The question is whether another similar slump is in store for the franchise this time around or whether Nick Sirianni, Hurts, and A.J. Brown can get back in the driver's seat before things get out of control once again.