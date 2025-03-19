NFL insider drops bombshell on Aaron Rodgers' potential move to Vikings after JJ McCarthy named QB1

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings are committed to second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy. While McCarthy is recovering from a torn meniscus suffered last season, the Vikings have been getting calls for McCarthy but have told teams they're moving forward with him as their quarterback, suggesting he will be their starter this season.

What does this mean for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Absolutely nothing. The Vikings are looking to add a veteran quarterback this offseason but haven't offered a deal to Rodgers. The QB reportedly prefers to sign with the Vikings over the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants, who are interested in him.

Despite the Vikings being committed to McCarthy as their starter this season, they aren't 'in' or 'out' on Rodgers joining them. They are strictly not making a decision now, but they could be open to potentially signing him later this offseason.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote on X:

"There’s no ‘in’ or ‘out’ on Aaron Rodgers from Minnesota — they’re simply not making a decision at this time. Now we wait to see what Rodgers wants to do."

As Russini said, the waiting game continues for Aaron Rodgers' services.

Aaron Rodgers is in 'no rush' to sign with a team this offseason

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

It will likely come between the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, who will sign Aaron Rodgers. Even with the news on Wednesday that the Vikings are committed to JJ McCarthy, Rodgers will reportedly take his time deciding who he will sign with as he "is in no rush at all."

It's been reported that the Vikings are Rodgers' preferred destination, but it doesn't seem like they are interested in signing him now, unlike the Steelers and the Giants.

Pittsburgh and New York, who seemingly have wanted Rodgers, could pull the plug and move on from waiting for the 41-year-old to decide. Both teams have also shown interest in Russell Wilson, which seems to be another option.

If Rodgers doesn't decide by the time the draft comes, both teams could look towards the earlier rounds in the draft to add a quarterback.

Where do you think Aaron Rodgers will be in 2025?

