NFL insider drops eye-opening Teddy Bridgewater comparison for Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL Combine

Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is expected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The quarterback has been linked with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, who hold the second and third picks, respectively, and is touted to be selected by one of the two franchises on April 24.

Most fans are unsure how he'll fare in the NFL and if he could become a franchise cornerstone. Many believe he's touted to be a top-three pick due to a lack of stellar quarterback prospects in the draft, while others have faith that he'd flip the fortunes of the franchise that picks him. Fans likely won't be able to drift to one of those two sides before the draft as Sanders is expected to skip the NFL combine.

While most opinions about Sanders range between those two extremes, analyst Benjamin Albright had arguably the most level-headed take about the quarterback's ceiling. On X Friday, he was asked whether the Buffaloes star would become a starting quarterback in the league. He replied:

"I think he compares favorably to Teddy Bridgewater. A high football IQ quarterback, who doesn’t have the strongest arm. Has some athleticism, but doesn’t really use it for picking up yardage, will buy time. Similar size similar build."

Teddy Bridgewater, the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL draft, has had a solid career. He was the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback in his first two seasons in the league before transitioning into a reliable backup signal-caller.

He had two more stints as a starter with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos but failed to convert those opportunities into full-time gigs. As revered as Bridgewater is in league circles, Sanders will hope he fares better than the veteran.

Shedeur Sanders draft projection: Giants getting cold feet

Shedeur Sanders has been linked to the New York Giants for months. Before his final game for Colorado, the quarterback hinted that he intended to join the franchise and become its new starting quarterback.

However, he may have to start thinking about a contingency plan. According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants have yet to decide whether to draft the quarterback due to his father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

"There is no doubt the Giants are intrigued with Shedeur Sanders," Schwartz wrote. "They will explore the dynamic with his famous father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

"There is a concern that Shedeur has been coached by his father since high school, and the Giants saw firsthand the video-centric, everything-gets-documented ecosystem created at Colorado and the spotlight that both father and son seem to crave."

Shedeur Sanders is seemingly aware of the chatter and has already hinted that he'd be open to playing for the Browns, who also need a new quarterback. It remains to be seen which team lands him on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft.

