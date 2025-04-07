NFL insider drops latest update on Aaron Rodgers' future as Steelers await QB's decision 

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes that Aaron Rodgers' only route to playing in the NFL in 2025 would be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While appearing on the popular show "Good Morning Football" on Monday, Rapoport highlighted how the Minnesota Vikings still appear set on JJ McCarthy as their starting QB in 2025, despite recent rumors that they may have had second thoughts on bringing in Rodgers.

"The Minnesota Vikings were very clear that Aaron Rodgers, as of right now, is not an option for them," Rapoport said. "They're moving full speed ahead with J.J. McCarthy. There are no other spots. So, if Aaron Rodgers is gonna play football in 2025, it is going to be for the Pittsburgh Steelers."

Rapoport expects an announcement from Rodgers before the 2025 NFL Draft, given the Steelers' anticipated desire to select one of the available QB's later this April.

"Would not be surprised if there was an announcement from him over the next couple of weeks," the insider added. "It has to be theoretically before the draft because if the Steelers don't get an answer, by late April, they will likely draft a quarterback. In fact, they may draft a quarterback anyway."

The news by Rapoport is the latest in what has become a long process and storyline this offseason.

Rodgers has remained quiet about his future plans since the beginning of the process; however, he was recently seen throwing a practice session with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf at the UCLA training facility.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

All signs are pointing toward Aaron Rodgers becoming a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. Though in theory there is a chance that he may end up retiring, the majority of media reports by analysts and insiders detail how Rodgers wants to return next season in some capacity.

As a result, as Rapoport noted on "Good Morning Football," the Steelers present one of the only landing spots left in 2025 for the future Hall of Fame QB.

