NFL insider drops major details surrounding Ravens' contract offer to Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson contract standoff shows no signs of slowing down, especially after Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' new deal.

The big sticking point reportedly for Jackson was that he wants it all fully guaranteed, like Deshaun Watson's for the Cleveland Browns. But no team seems willing to want to entertain that idea.

But the contract that the Ravens reportedly offered Jackson last year was sizeable, to say the least when comparing it to what Hurts got from the Eagles. On "The Pat McAfee Show," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down the details of Jackson's contract offer from Baltimore before last season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Before last season, the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a five-year extension – he was already on the fifth-year option – a five-year extension for 250. So, 50 a year. So that, altogether, he would be under contract for six years, but he would have five years of new money for 250. Jalen Hurts got a five-year, 255 extension. Now, obviously, they're not the same players. Lamar was an MVP, but Jalen also went to the Super Bowl, so comparable enough.

"So, basically a year later, Jalen gets 51 a year on a five-year extension. The new cash – so, take out what they were making; take out Lamar's 23 in this season and take out Jalen's salary, take out the salaries that are already on the books – 4.3 for Jalen, 23 for Lamar – take them out – Lamar's new cash by the end of the first year will be 87.6 million. Jalen Hurts' cash by the end of the first year was 60. So, that is an indication that Lamar's offer cash-wise was pretty strong.

"Let's get to the guarantee. True, they are not comparable, and I would say Lamar has more leverage. ... Lamar Jackson: 175 guaranteed for injury, 133 fully guaranteed. Jalen Hurts: 179.3 guaranteed for injury, 110 fully guaranteed.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



Lamar Jackson was guaranteed $175M for injury and $133M fully guaranteed"



@RapSheet #PMSLive "Before last season the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a 5 year extension for $250M..Lamar Jackson was guaranteed $175M for injury and $133M fully guaranteed" "Before last season the Ravens offered Lamar Jackson a 5 year extension for $250M..Lamar Jackson was guaranteed $175M for injury and $133M fully guaranteed" @RapSheet #PMSLive https://t.co/u34e7amhWt

"And then you get to the springing or vesting option, however you want to say it. ... He (Lamar) gets an additional 25 guaranteed for injury in March of 2026. ... It's the fourth year of his would-be extension. So, he would get a guarantee. Basically, when his guarantees run out, he would get 25 more million dollars in guarantees."

Will Ravens eventually sign Lamar Jackson?

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens

It seemed that the Baltimore Ravens would eventually sign Lamar Jackson as the Ravens surely wouldn't want to lose their franchise star over money. But that kind of feels like where this is going.

Perhaps Jackson's contract stance will soften a bit as Hurts' contract isn't fully guaranteed, nor is Kyler Murray's. So, there's that.

In the end, it is only about money, and Baltimore has made it clear that it wants Lamar Jackson to stay a Raven, but it will have to pony up the money he wants in order to get it done.

Will Baltimore? Ravens fans sure hope so.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes