"Give him whatever he thinks he needs to win" - NFL insider has major Tom Brady update

Tom Brady retired from the NFL a couple of weeks ago, ending his legendary 22-year long career. Despite announcing his retirement, many haven't yet ruled out the possibility of a surprise return from the 44-year-old quarterback.

If he did choose to come out of retirement, the San Francisco 49ers (his boyhood team) are rumored to be a possible destination. But NFL insider Rick Stroud has stated that should the seven-time Super Bowl champ return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be his best option.

“The Bucs would like nothing more than for Brady to change his mind about retirement, and they have every expectation that he will play in Tampa Bay if he does.”

“Brady has been happy playing for the Bucs and living in the Tampa Bay area. He knows there isn’t anything the Bucs wouldn’t do if he decided to continue his career. They would sign any player. Give him whatever he thinks he needs to win. There would be no reason to leave.”

Would Brady come out of retirement?

When the 44-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL, many thought that it would be final. However, Brady's recent comments from the Let's Go Podcast with Jim Gray have left many fans hopeful for a possible return.

"You know, I'm just going to take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything -- you know, you never say never."

"I know that I'm very -- I feel very good about my decision," he said. "I don't know how I'll feel six months from now, and if that will change, it most likely won't. But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week."

With Stroud's comments, it is clear to see that returning to the Buccaneers would be a logical choice. The team is still set up to win now. They have a good offense with plenty of weapons and a defense that's up there with the best in the league.

If Brady thinks the team needs a certain player, then the organization will go out of its way to get said player. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the 44-year-old will return as he now gets to spend quality time with his family.

But the door is slightly ajar for a potential return. He has proven he can still play at a high level and is one of the favorites for the NFL MVP award. The former Patriots and Buccaneers champ would have no shortage of suitors if he did return.

