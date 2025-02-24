NFL insider highlights J.J. McCarthy’s post-surgery concerns could add to Vikings’ QB dilemma with Sam Darnold

J.J. McCarthy was selected 10th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft. While he was expected to compete with free agent signing Sam Darnold for the starting job, he suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee and was placed on injured reserve, missing the entire season.

Meanwhile, Darnold had a breakout season, setting career highs across the board, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and leading the team to the postseason. His play has left the franchise in a tough position as they have a decision to make before he enters unrestricted free agency.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared that McCarthy's ability to get back to his playing weight after dropping some weight during surgery could affect that decision, writing:

"The Sam Darnold situation still merits watching in Minnesota. And in a weird way, I could see J.J. McCarthy’s weight being a factor—he lost a bunch going through the knee surgeries of the past six months, and so returning to his fighting weight will play an element in the Minnesota Vikings’ confidence (and there is confidence there) that they can go forward with him." [h/t Sports Illustrated]

Darnold showed that he has the ability to be a franchise quarterback for the first time in his career. The former third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He completed 66.2% of his pass attempts while adding 212 rushing yards and one touchdown on 67 carries.

The Vikings will have to decide whether they want to give him the franchise tag, offer a contract extension, or allow him to enter unrestricted free agency. Darnold figures to attract plenty of suitors in free agency as he would be the best long-term option on the board.

J.J. McCarthy wants a fair opportunity to compete in 2025

While the Minnesota Vikings have not revealed how they plan to handle the Sam Darnold situation, J.J. McCarthy is looking for an opportunity to compete next season. During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the first-round pick stated:

"All I can ask for is a fair opportunity. That's the one that I feel like everybody's given and it's fundamental. When money gets involved, things get complicated, and reps get skewed and there's different things that come into the whole 'political' world that everyone talks about. But I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don't matter." [h/t NFL.com]

McCarthy added that he does not expect any grace or sympathy, noting that it is the big leagues. The Vikings have until March 4 to make a decision on whether or not they will give Darnold the franchise tag.

