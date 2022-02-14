NFL insider hints at big changes taking place for post season overtime games next season

The NFL is planning to change its much-debated postseason overtime rules, according to insider Mike Florio.
Per the veteran insider, who spoke on NBC's Super Bowl pregame show, conversations have already started surrounding overtime rules in the postseason, with the thought of letting both teams have at least one possession each. He explained:
“The conversations are already starting. The meetings will continue in late March. The owners will vote, it takes 24 for a change to happen. And what I currently believe will occur, for the regular season, overtime will be the same. In the postseason, it's simple. No gimmicks."
"Both teams are guaranteed a possession. If the team that gets the ball first scores a touchdown, the team that kicks off gets a chance to match it. And then it goes to sudden death after that. So that Bills Chiefs game, the Bills would have gotten the ball, and if they scored a touchdown, they'd have to decide. Do we go for two and win? Or do we kick-off and let it be sudden death with the Chiefs getting the ball?"
New rule would benefit NFL in the postseason
As per the current rules, teams that win the coin toss and opt to receive the ball can win the game with a touchdown on the first possession without allowing the opposing offense to touch the ball.
This came to a head when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defeated Josh Allen and the Bills after Mahomes scored a touchdown on their first possession in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship game. Many fans felt it was unjust that Allen did not get a chance to reply to Mahomes' touchdown drive in overtime. It appears that the game between the Bills and Chiefs is the catalyst for change for the NFL.
Per Florio, the new overtime rules will apply to the regular season and the playoffs. Fans will now get a chance to see both teams possess the ball at least once in overtime.
It will satisfy fans' craving for a more even overtime scenario in the playoffs, and that can only be a good thing for the NFL.