It wouldn't be a proper NFL offseason without some Aaron Rodgers drama. After the dominoes have started falling with the quarterback market, Rodgers remains the most sought-after quarterback in free agency, but he's holding teams up and their plans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants and, most recently, the Minnesota Vikings all seem interested in Rodgers. The Steelers (according to Gerry Dulac) reportedly made an offer that Rodgers is mulling.

While dealing with Rodgers can be difficult, NFL insider Peter Schrager reminded teams negotiating with the QB that this is the type of person/businessman he is and that he's going about the situation the way he wants to.

Schrager said on Thursday's episode of "Good Morning Football,"

"This is the dance partner you're dancing with. He's going to go at his own timeline, and you know that going in," Schrager said. "Yesterday, widely, it was reported that Rodgers is going to have some, like, decision by the end of the day. … this might take a week. This might take two weeks. This might take three weeks, four weeks, and I think sarcastic, about two weeks, three weeks first."

"But it certainly wasn't going to happen on the timeline of NFL reporters in the New York market or NFL reporters in the Pittsburgh market," he said. "Both those teams, the Steelers, the Giants, they had Rodgers above Wilson. There's a couple days of waiting going to matter maybe.

"I also think it's going to come from those teams internally to have to draw a line in the sand. And I don't see that happening right now. They've already waited this long. They might as well wait as long as it takes to get their quarterback."

It is true. Rodgers is seemingly rolling at his own time. It's just about playing the wait game now.

Aaron Rodgers could follow Brett Favre's footsteps and sign with the Minnesota Vikings

NFL: OCT 06 Jets at Vikings - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers has the chance to do one of the funniest/unique things if he signs with the Minnesota Vikings.

Like former Super-Bowl winning quarterback Brett Favre (who only appeared in two games with Atlanta before starting with the Packers), Rodgers began his career as a starter with the Green Bay Packers and eventually won them a Super Bowl. After some time, Favre signed with the Jets after his time with the Packers, as did Rodgers.

Favre ended his career with the Vikings as he played his last two seasons with them. Now, Rodgers has the chance to end his career with the Vikings if they give him an offer and if he accepts it.

Favre recently encouraged Rodgers to sign with the Vikings saying it's a "good place to win."

Aaron Rodgers, at 41 years old, may only have a few years left in the tank in his NFL career.

It seems as if it is going to come down to the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants or the Minnesota Vikings for where he plays this season.

Who do you think Aaron Rodgers signs with?

