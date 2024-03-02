NFL insider notes: Curveball in L'Jarius Sneed negotiations, Justin Fields trade inches closer, TE prospect's stock on the rise

L’Jarius Sneed, the cornerback from Kansas City, has been the topic of much discussion here at the combine. Expected to be one of the pricier cornerbacks on the free-agent market, assuming he hits the market, I’ve written extensively over the past few weeks as to where Sneed may end up. Now comes a curveball teams must factor into the Sneed equation.

Why teams will be concerned about L'Jarius Sneed

Several weeks ago, I mentioned several teams who were targeting Sneed if he hit the free-agent market. The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos and New York Giants have all shown an interest in Sneed based on my previous reporting, which consistently mentioned the possibility that his present team, the Kansas City Chiefs, would place the franchise tag on him.

Then came a report that the Chiefs would in fact place the franchise tag on Sneed then attempt to trade him -- a “tag and trade” as it’s known in the football world. Despite this, word at the combine was that the Atlanta Falcons would continue their pursuit of Sneed.

A fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Sneed has been a terrific cover corner for Kansas City, intercepting 10 passes and breaking up 40 more over the 57 games he’s played.

Now comes word of a red flag teams will investigate.

I have learned from numerous sources that Sneed has been dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from practicing for long stretches last season. This type of medical issue will surely raise red flags for any team wanting to employ Sneed with a big-money contract. Any trade will certainly hinge on an examination of the injury. I’m told despite this revelation, the Atlanta Falcons still have an interest in pursuing the cornerback.

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Latest on a Justin Fields trade

Word in Indianapolis is the Chicago Bears are close to finalizing a deal which would send former first-round pick Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons

It is not known if the deal will be finalized or even announced before the conclusion of the Combine. As I reported on Thursday, if the Falcons can’t come to terms with the Bears for Fields they will turn their attention to Baker Mayfield if he’s available when free agency commences.

2024 NFL Draft: Second TE climbing the board

When talk turns to tight ends available in the 2024 NFL Draft, all too often the conversation starts and stops with one name, Brock Bowers. And while the junior from Georgia is the cream of the crop at the position this year, Texas underclassman Ja'Tavion Sanders is a terrific prospect who could slide into the late part of Round 1.

Sanders timed the 40 just under 4.7 seconds during Combine testing Friday, though he plays much faster. He presently has 20 formal interviews at the combine, a significant number considering Sanders interviewed with all 32 teams at the Shrine Bowl.

So who could select Sanders as the first round closes out? I’m told three teams have shown a lot of interest in him, including the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Sanders would be insurance for the Chiefs and Niners, as Travis Kelce is expected to play just one more season and George Kittle will be 31 years old next season.

The Dolphins are interesting, as a playmaking tight end such as Sanders would help complete their offense, bringing to the team what Mike McDaniel had the luxury of when he was the offensive coordinator with the 49ers.