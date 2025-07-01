NFL insider pours cold water on Odell Beckham Jr.'s return to Giants as "unrealistic"

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. donning a Giants uniform again has gained traction in recent weeks. But one of the league’s most connected reporters believes fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN’s "Breaking Big Blue" podcast on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan described any possibility of Beckham returning to New York as highly remote. He said conversations with team insiders point to little interest in a reunion.

"It's unlikely to happen, I would not expect Odell Beckham Jr to be a Giant," Raanan said (Time Stamp: 1: 30). "Again, maybe somewhere along the line, he signs a one-day contract and retires a Giant. I don't see based on talking to people, that Odell Beckham coming back to the Giants this year that's realistic."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Odell Beckham has stirred speculation himself, both in interviews and on social media. During Fanatics Fest NYC in June, a fan called out for him to rejoin the Giants. This prompted Beckham to reply, “I got you,” a comment that quickly circulated online and energized supporters eager for nostalgia.

He followed that appearance by posting photos with his son outside MetLife Stadium.

Giants showed no serious interest two years ago either in Odell Beckham Jr.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at New York Knicks (Credits: IMAGN)

However, Raanan compared the situation to late 2022, when the Giants evaluated Odell Beckham following his ACL recovery but declined to seriously pursue a contract. He emphasized that little has changed to motivate the current regime to reverse course.

Ad

"It's the same dance we did two years ago, he was coming off a torn ACL, he did a workout the Giants were never seriously involved in that and bringing him back at the time then, so why would the same regime want to bring him back now," the ESPN insider explained.

CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin floated New York as an intriguing landing spot for Beckham on Monday. He cited his status as a fan favorite and the need for experienced depth behind Nabers and Darius Slayton.

Ad

Beckham, who will turn 33 during the season, last suited up for Baltimore, finishing the 2024 campaign with 565 yards and three touchdowns. Although he achieved a career milestone by winning a Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2022, a torn ACL in that championship game limited his availability in the years since.

While his connection to the franchise remains strong, a competitive reunion doesn’t appear to be a possibility. At most, Raanan suggested, the team might offer Odell Beckham an honorary deal to retire as a Giant when he decides to hang up his cleats.

For now, the Giants will move forward with Nabers, Slayton, and a new generation of pass catchers as training camp approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.