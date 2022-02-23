NFL Trade Rumors: Insider proposes insane trade involving Kyler Murray to the Giants

NFL insider Doug Rush has put forth a rather interesting trade option that involves Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

A bizarre situation took place between Murray and the Cardinals in which the 24-year-old quarterback deleted all images of the franchise from his social media channels and unfollowed them, too.

This sent social media into overdrive with speculation.

Rush posted on his Twitter account and suggested a trade for the Arizona quarterback that involves the Giants. He wrote:

"Lets say the Cardinals called the Giants because Kyler Murray has demanded out and wants a trade. The Cardinals offer Kyler Murray to the Giants for Daniel Jones, a 2022 3rd round and a 2023 first round pick.

"Giants fans, what would you say to the Cardinals; yes or no?."

Doug Rush @TheDougRush Lets say the Cardinals called the Giants because Kyler Murray has demanded out and wants a trade.



The Cardinals offer Kyler Murray to the Giants for Daniel Jones, a 2022 3rd round and a 2023 first round pick.



Giants fans, what would you say to the Cardinals; yes or no? Lets say the Cardinals called the Giants because Kyler Murray has demanded out and wants a trade.The Cardinals offer Kyler Murray to the Giants for Daniel Jones, a 2022 3rd round and a 2023 first round pick.Giants fans, what would you say to the Cardinals; yes or no? https://t.co/28KTA42kLD

Could the Cardinals trade Murray for Jones?

Arizona Cardinals v New York Giants

It is highly likely that the Arizona Cardinals will work out the issues with their star as he is clearly their franchise quarterback.

Since starting 8-1, the Cardinals dropped off in the second half of the year, losing five out of their last six games, including the playoffs.

Whether trading for Daniel Jones is the right thing to do remains to be seen as Jones has clearly struggled since entering the NFL. In his three years as a pro, the 24-year-old has thrown for 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

His quarterback play has left a lot to be desired, but that hasn't stopped Giants fans from backing him.

One fan replied to Rush's post and wrote that nothing about the Cardinals quarterback is impressive and they would rather take their chances with Daniel Jones.

Kimera 👹 @JonnyIncredible @TheDougRush I say no, nothing about Kyler impresses me one bit, I’d rather take my chances and build around DJ @TheDougRush I say no, nothing about Kyler impresses me one bit, I’d rather take my chances and build around DJ

Another fan commented that the Cardinals quarterback has improved every year and that with Jones' injury history, it would essentially be a robbery in the Giants' favor.

AllAboardDabollTrain2022 @Giants20212



This trade would be a robbery in favor of the Giants @TheDougRush Certainly a yes. Kyler was better from the jump and has improved every year. Jones has regressed and cant seem to start more than 10 games in a row without getting hurtThis trade would be a robbery in favor of the Giants @TheDougRush Certainly a yes. Kyler was better from the jump and has improved every year. Jones has regressed and cant seem to start more than 10 games in a row without getting hurtThis trade would be a robbery in favor of the Giants

The trade is certainly an interesting proposition. The Cardinals have invested substantial time and effort into Murray and this season has shown just what a great quarterback he can be.

However, there do seem to be some issues off the field with him and the organization. If he wants to be paid as a top-tier quarterback, then it could become a problem for Arizona.

The situation has a lot to play out over the offseason and the thought of potentially losing their star quarterback would be a worst-case scenario for the Cardinals.

Edited by Adam Dickson