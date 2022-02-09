NFL Rumors: 3 best fits for Kyler Murray if he demands a trade

Kyler Murray has shaken up the NFL world by removing all mention of the Arizona Cardinals from his social media accounts. Naturally, such a move sent fans into a panic and the rumor mill has kicked off about what it could all mean.

One possibility is that he wants a trade out of Arizona. He seems to work well with Kliff Kingsbury, but there could be issues fans don't see beneath the surface.

The Game Day NFL @TheGameDayNFL Kyler Murray has unfollowed the Cardinals on IG and has deleted all related content Kyler Murray has unfollowed the Cardinals on IG and has deleted all related content 👀 https://t.co/yDoKjh7xWQ

So where are the best landing spots for him if he does demand a trade? A few NFL teams stand out in particular in what could be a shocking shift of power in the quarterback market.

3 NFL teams that are great fits for Kyler Murray

#3 - Cleveland Browns

What a trade this could be. The Cleveland Browns already have a former Oklahoma Heisman Trophy winner in Baker Mayfield. They could now swap him for another.

There is one catch to this situation, but it has a solution. Mayfield and Cardinals head coach Kingsbury have bad blood dating back to the quarterback's time at Texas Tech. But Mayfield has also regressed recently during his time working with Kevin Stefanski.

Both coach and quarterback could put past differences aside and prove to the world they are among the best at what they do in the NFL. Both are trying to prove that as they cling to jobs at the moment.

Murray, meanwhile, would enter a system desperate for a more mobile and accurate quarterback. He could enjoy a run-heavy approach alongside Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt and thrive in play-action opportunities.

#2 - Washington Commanders

This is a great fit for both sides. The newly named Washington Commanders would land a franchise quarterback and Murray would be headed to a team likely ready to hand him a new contract extension.

The Commanders have put a nice core in place all around the field. The problem has been at quarterback after whiffing on Dwayne Haskins in 2019. He was taken No. 15 overall and was out of Washington before the end of his second season.

Murray would go to a team with structure under Ron Rivera and would also end up in a much easier division in the NFC East.

#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are desperate to keep chasing Super Bowls now that Tom Brady is gone. That puts them in the market for every big name available this offseason.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Kyler Murray is (+500) to become the next quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers



(via @FoxBet) Kyler Murray is (+500) to become the next quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers(via @FoxBet) https://t.co/LIPTAGmqyl

The Bucs are another team that could give the young signal-caller an extension right away. Their last long-term project was Jameis Winston, and he didn't earn a second contract. Brady showed up, won a Super Bowl, and delayed thoughts of the future for two years.

Yet he is now gone and Murray could thrive on a team with a Super Bowl caliber roster already in place. His arrival would also convince some top free agents to sign in Tampa, even with Brady gone.

The NFC South is wide open for the taking and landing Murray and pairing him with Byron Leftwich, should ensure a division crown for the Buccaneers.

