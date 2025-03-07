NFL insider questions Jimmy Haslam’s strategy after Browns owner refuses meeting with Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive star Myles Garrett has requested a trade from the team, but the Browns have stated that they have no interest in moving him, creating something of a standoff.

Things got even spicier when it was reported that Garrett has repeatedly "shut the door" on contract talks with the team per Browns insider, Mary Kay Cabot. More turmoil has arisen as it was reported on Friday morning that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam declined to speak to Garrett after Garrett requested a meeting.

This caused NFL Network insider James Palmer to question Haslam's strategy with Garrett. Palmer X:

"So let me get this straight. Your best player is upset and doesn’t want to play for you anymore. He’d like to talk to you about his frustration. Instead of meeting with him, and perhaps attempting to change his mind or start a more amicable dialogue, you refuse? While at the same time proclaiming he’s very important to your future and how much you value him."

NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo provided an update on why Haslam has refused to meet with Myles Garrett following his trade request. He said that he doesn't want Garrett going around their general manager (Andrew Berry) and basically said he has to sort things out with Berry, whom he trusts. Garafolo said Friday morning:

“My understanding is, the reason that Haslam said no here is, ‘We know what the issues are, we know about the communication between your agent and Andrew Berry our general manager and our organization, the communication [between] both sides. You need to go to Andrew Berry on this.

"And he has full trust in Berry to handle this situation and basically redirected Garrett and his agent to Berry in this situation saying, ‘You’re not going to go around the general manager and come to me to get this thing done.’”

Myles Garrett's price just went up for whichever team acquires him

Myles Garrett during Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

Myles Garrett currently has two years left on his current deal, as he is signed through the 2026 season. With just two years left on his current contract and with a team likely giving up more than two first-round picks for Garrett, they will likely have to extend him upon acquiring him.

Yesterday, Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby broke the bank and became the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history (by AAV), signing a three-year extension worth $106.5 million. You can bet Garrett and his agent kept a close eye on that deal.

