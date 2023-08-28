San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is currently holding out due to wanting a new contract.

The star defensive lineman won Defensive Player of The Year this last season piling up 51 tackles, 18.5 sacks, one pass deflection, and two forced fumbles.

As the 2023 season is a week away, Bosa hasn't been a part of training camp and didn't participate in preseason as he's seeking a massive contract extension.

NFL Network Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show and discussed what a potential contract could look like for Bosa. While he's certain the two sides will get a deal done, he wonders if he will get paid more than Los Angeles Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

"I mean, Bosa I'm sure keeps himself in unbelievable shape so even if he shows up, you know, five days from now, like, I'm sure he'll be ready for the season," said Rapoport. "He's going to make a lot of money. I feel very confident that if he signs a deal, he's going to be the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. I feel very competent."

The 43-year-old added:

"And he should, it's just how high does it get? Does he get Aaron Donald? Does he get Highest Paid non-QB like, what does he get? I think that's more of the question than like, are the 49ers gonna pay him like their offer is substantial. It's going to make a lot of money. It's really just a question of how high and when, you know Nick Bosa and his agent go alright, like, this is proper."

Nick Bosa and San Francisco 49ers could reach a long-term deal

Nick Bosa during NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

There is a growing sense that Nick Bosa's holdout will end soon. On Sportscenter, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler said that there's more optimism that a deal gets done between both sides.

Fowler expects Bosa to get paid north of $30 million per year with the San Francisco 49ers. The five-year contract is likely to be worth around $160 million.

“A little bit more optimism here with his contract with the 49ers because teams I’ve talked to expect him to put up a massive number, somewhere in that $30M+ per year," said Jeremy Fowler.

The NFL Insider added:

“He’s considered the best pass rusher in the NFL. The 49ers have prioritized that; they know that. They want to get this done. It’s just a deal of this magnitude with a lot of nuances about it, the structure the amount of years, a lot to sort out. So, still some time here.”

Through four seasons Bosa has recorded 156 tackles, 56 tackles for a loss, 43 sacks, one interception, four pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

Bosa isn't expected to miss Week 1 even if a long-term deal isn't reached by then.

