NFL insider reveals how much Packers were willing to pay Davante Adams before signing off Raiders trade

Last offseason, the Green Bay Packers had a problem with an unruly quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. This offseason, the Packers had a problem with an unruly wide receiver in Davante Adams. They kept the quarterback but lost the receiver. Most assumed that Adams going to the Las Vegas Raiders resulted from the team dropping tens of millions on Aaron Rodgers, but contradictory evidence has come to light.

According to Packers beat reporter Rob Demovsky, the Packers were willing and able to pay Adams the same amount of money as the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the wide receiver wanted out of Green Bay. While Aaron Rodgers threatened to leave, his top wide receiver made good on his threats. As such, he is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Aaron Rodgers was aware of the developments with Adams as they unfolded in recent days. Per a source, the Packers we're willing to pay Adams equally to what the Raiders are with this new deal but Adams preferred to play elsewhere.

The wide receiver will turn 30 years old in December. The Packers offloaded him for a first- and second-round pick, indicating that the team will have the will and the means to pursue a top wide receiver in the NFL Draft. This will be the wide receiver's first year on a different team in his career.

Davante Adams through the years

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

According to Pro Football Reference, beginning in 2014, Adams' tenure with the Packers started slow. In his first four years, he failed to reach 1,000 yards a single time. His first two seasons were especially slow, earning just under 500 yards per season. In 2015, his second season in the league, he had just one touchdown.

In 2016 and 2017, the wide receiver took a notable step forward, reaching close to 1,000 yards in each season and scoring 22 total touchdowns over those years. In 2018, the wide receiver exploded onto the field, earning 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns in what many remember as his first breakout year at a national level.

In 2019, the wide receiver took a half-step back, falling three yards short of the coveted 1,000-yard benchmark. However, 2020 and 2021 were two of the best years in his career. In 2020, the wide receiver earned 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns. In 2021, he earned 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The wide receiver now departs from his first NFL team after his best season in the NFL. Some are comparing Derek Carr having the star wide receiver to Matthew Stafford having Calvin Johnson. With Johnson, Stafford had arguably the best regular season of his career, throwing 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Will Carr see a similar career-high in 2022?

