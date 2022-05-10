NFL insider reveals the team he believes is still the best landing spot for Baker Mayfield 

Almost two weeks have passed since the 2022 NFL draft concluded, yet Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns.

The team and the quarterback have a mutual interest in parting ways before the start of the 2022 campaign. However, no team has made a move for the wantaway star. Speculation continues to be rife about Mayfield’s landing spot, with the Carolina Panthers touted to make a move at some point before training camp commences.

But NFL Network’s Albert Breer believes another NFC team will eventually make the move to land the quarterback but on their terms. During his recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Breer said:

“I honestly think Seattle would look at it. Now I don't think they wanted to fork over draft capital for him and pay him $18 million. But under the right circumstance, I think Pete Carroll wants to create a quarterback competition there.”

The Seattle Seahawks currently have four quarterbacks on their roster: Drew Lock, who they acquired in the Russell Wilson trade, Geno Smith, Jacob Eason, and Levi Lewis. Seattle passed on both Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis, the two top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft, and is reportedly moving ahead with Lock as the starter.

Breer believes the difficulty the Seahawks faced at the quarterback position before landing Wilson could prompt them to pull the trigger on a deal for the former number one overall pick.

He said:

“If you look at how they got Russell Wilson all those years ago, it's easy for all of us to sit here and say, ‘Well, you know, they took a big swing, third-round pick, and they nailed that.’ But like the truth is, they got to Russell Wilson by continually throwing darts. And they signed Matt Flynn, they traded for Charlie Whitehurst, they brought back Matt Hasselbeck that first year, and they signed Tavaris Jackson.”

Breer added that trading for the Browns quarterback is a punt the Seahawks should strongly consider:

“I think that (trading for Mayfield) would be a worthwhile dart to throw. A guy who was a former first overall pick who has as much starting experience. You throw him in a quarterback competition with Drew lock, and you see what happens. They still make the most sense.”

What are Baker Mayfield’s options?

Baker Mayfield’s $18.2 million salary for the 2022 season put off potential suitors, who decided to move on and explore other options. The Seahawks and Panthers remain the only plausible landing spots for the quarterback, and neither seems too keen to land the former number one overall pick.

NFL insider Josina Anderson claimed that the Panthers retain an interest in landing Mayfield but are in no hurry to make a move for the Browns star. She tweeted:

“My understanding is the door isn't 100% shut on the #Panthers and talks regarding Baker Mayfield, but I certainly received the impression that Carolina isn't in any rush, nor are they pressed, per league source. They will roll as is, if need be, per league source.”

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently claimed he doesn’t envision the team making a trade but immediately followed that by saying that the team will “continue to be open to chances to help our club.”

All potential suitors can bide their time before landing Mayfield and wait for the Browns to either agree to pay part of the quarterback’s salary for the 2022 season or release him altogether.

