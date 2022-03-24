NFL insider reveals when a Baker Mayfield trade is likely to go through

When the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans for a massive haul of draft picks, it left the question: where will Baker Mayfield be traded to? Better yet, when will Mayfield be traded?

Jeff Darlington of ESPN gave some insight on Get Up on when to expect a trade involving Mayfield.

Darlington said:

"Well... it's important to have perspective on this from a couple of different angles and the first of which is yes, while those teams and others around the league are not interested in Baker Mayfield right now, we need to also understand that once the levels and the potential amount of salary that a team will have to pick up if they were to trade for Mayfield comes down. In other words, once the Cleveland Browns realize that they have no other option, but to reduce their trade value on him, do we expect to see some sort of action and I would point to a year ago when Teddy Bridgewater ultimately was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos that happened at the end of April."

Darlington added that he expects Mayfield to be traded, and it's just all about when Cleveland decides to lower the compensation:

"And it happened because a couple of reasons, the first of which was the Denver Broncos only had to pick up a portion of his salary at that point, and the Carolina Panthers were left on the hook for the bulk of that and then the other part it was only a six round pick. So ultimately Baker Mayfield will find a home and I would anticipate it happens before the Browns were to have to release it. It's just a matter of when they decide to bring that compensation level down."

Possible destinations for Baker Mayfield

There are still a few teams that need a starting quarterback. The Carolina Panthers were desperately looking to trade for a quarterback but fell short of getting one of the top guys, such as Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, and Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks have Drew Lock after the Russell Wilson trade but will likely add another quarterback in the draft or via trade. San Francisco is another team that could be a possible trade target for Mayfield if they can successfully trade Jimmy Garoppolo this off-season.

While it remains uncertain now, Mayfield is expected to be traded out of Cleveland. It's just a matter of when.

