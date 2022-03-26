"Nothing happening" - NFL insider rubbishes Tom Brady to Miami Dolphins rumors

Before Tom Brady returned to the NFL, there were several rumors involving him and what, if any, teams might be interested in trading for him.

Most thought that, if Tom Brady was to go anywhere, it would probably be back to the West Coast to play for the San Francisco 49ers, who were his favorite team as a kid.

Tom Brady has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that didn't end the rumors about the quarterback being traded somewhere else. Now there is a rumor out there that said he would end up with the Miami Dolphins.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic cleared up those rumors about Tom Brady going to the Dolphins.

"There’s nothing happening between Tom Brady and the Dolphins, according to a source. (He’s also been recruiting free agents to the Bucs, which feels relevant here.) Carry on. @TheAthletic" - Jeff Howe via Twitter

Neither Brady nor the Bucs have shown any interest in dealing with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have spent this off-season deciding whether or not the team should go after Deshaun Watson, not Tom Brady.

Before Watson was traded to the Browns, the Dolphins were hot and heavy during the season, talking about trading their current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Watson.

But once the Dolphins made a late run in the season, almost making the playoffs, that ended that talk.

Why Tom Brady had no interest in the Dolphins

Even if the seven-time Super Bowl champion wanted out of Tampa, he wasn't going to the Dolphins for several reasons.

First, he wants to win another Super Bowl. Although the Dolphins are an up-and-coming team, they are nowhere near where they need to be to be a Super Bowl contender.

The Bucs have more pieces on their team to win a Super Bowl than the Dolphins have right now.

Also, why would the Dolphins take a chance on a 44-year-old quarterback? Nothing against Brady's age, but he will be retiring eventually, so it begs the question, would the Dolphins really want to take a chance on a guy who may be out of the league soon? Doubt it.

If Brady would have gone anywhere, it probably would have been to another Super Bowl contender like the 49ers, where he could win immediately. Brady didn't go anywhere else because the Bucs made it perfectly clear they weren't trading him.

Either he was going to stay with them or stay retired. Brady probably also didn't want to uproot his family again. His wife and kids have already sacrificed enough for him to continue on, and one doubts if he wants to make their lives even more complicated by moving again.

