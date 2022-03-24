Gisele Bundchen set to release cookbook based on the Tom Brady diet

Eat like Tom Brady, and fans too can win seven Super Bowls or become a Brazilian supermodel. Gisele Bundchen will soon publish a healthy eating cookbook based on their family's diet.

Based on their family's everyday eating habits, Bundchen partnered with United Talent Agency (UTA) to write a cookbook based on her and Brady's recipes that have helped provide longevity and sustained a career for the soon-to-be 45-year-old quarterback. Reportedly, the book will be released in 2024.

Tom Brady has a strict diet

Playing one of the most challenging positions in football throughout two decades, Tom Brady's diet might be the not-so-secret fountain of youth.

In his book The TB12 Method, Brady discusses his diet, which includes desserts centered around avocados (e.g., avocado ice cream and smoothies). The Plant Man, as Brady is affectionately known due to his strict diet, does not shy away from disclosing his diet. According to his former personal chef, Brady and his family's diet consists of 80 percent vegetables.

Brady's book lists his typical meals, consisting of avocado, eggs, various mixed nuts, fish, chicken, and roasted vegetables. Brady also emphasized drinking lots of water and staying hydrated. Brady refrains from eating vegetables, beans, or animal protein on game days. Brady indulges in a smoothie, almond butter, jelly sandwich, and more water on any Sunday (or Thursday or Monday, depending on his NFL schedule.)

It remains to be seen how similar or different Brady's diet listed in his book will be compared to Bundchen's upcoming cookbook.

As far as diets go, it's not the most atypical. Modern-day athletes looking for an edge or longevity often turn to plant-based diets, and they swear off carbs to a more significant extent.

As far as atypical eating habits go, Brady does have one. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback did not even try strawberries until he was 40 years old. The aversion to the fruit stemmed from Brady not liking its smell and not because of anything related to his diet.

Watch Tom Brady try a strawberry for the first time in the clip below:

As long as Brady sticks to his plant-based diet, he may play in the NFL forever, and his wife might be able to release a series of healthy eating cookbooks.

